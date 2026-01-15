£36 million to expand walk-in GP services

Investment will improve same-day access to urgent care

People will benefit from faster access to GP care as part of a £36 million investment announced in the Scottish Budget.

The funding will support the rollout of a new network of walk-in General Practice (GP) services, designed to make it easier for people to see GPs and other primary care clinicians quickly for urgent health concerns without needing an appointment.

Fifteen walk-in service centres will be established, with services focused on urgent, on-the-day primary care needs, similar to the care currently provided by GP out-of-hours services.

Services - which will be open 12pm-8pm, seven days per week - will allow people to attend without a prior appointment and will complement existing GP practices, NHS 24, community pharmacy, and hospitals.

Visiting the first future pilot site to be announced - Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre - Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray said:

"This £36 million investment will help more people get the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Walk-in services will make it easier to access urgent care on the day it's needed, while easing pressure on GP practices and hospitals.

“Open seven days per week, between 12pm-8pm, our new walk-in centres will ensure people can get the care they need at a time that works for them – and will deliver over one million additional GP and nurse appointments.

“The funding for the walk-in services is just part of almost £22.5 billion allocated to health and social care, including a record £17.6 billion for NHS services and resources. Our continued investment in the NHS is allowing us to target areas which are experiencing long waits, reducing backlogs, and getting people the appointments and treatments they need as quickly as possible. I am determined to keep driving forward improvements so everyone can get the care they need, when they need it.”

Tracey McKigen, Director of Primary Care for NHS Lothian, said:

“We are working closely with Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre, the Edinburgh Health and Social Care partnership and the Scottish Government to shape proposals for piloting a new walk-in GP service. While plans are still being refined, we believe the new service will help improve access to primary care and complement existing local health services.”

Background

The walk-in services will provide assessment and treatment for urgent but non-emergency health issues, such as acute illness where people need to be seen the same day but do not require hospital care.

The pilots will be delivered by NHS Boards in partnership with local GP teams and other primary care professionals and will be carefully designed to fit local needs and existing services.