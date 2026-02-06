Innovate UK
£36.7 million to deliver net zero energy networks for consumers
Twenty-five projects have been successful in securing funding in cycle four of the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund, delivered by Innovate UK.
The funding has been awarded to:
- five beta projects (£31.6 million)
- seven alpha projects (£3.3 million)
- 13 discovery projects (£1.8 million)
Successful beta demonstrators
Alongside the successful discovery and alpha projects, five large scale beta demonstrators were funded in cycle four.
These multi-million-pound real-world projects aim to turn their innovative solutions into new products and services that will be integrated into the daily operations of Britain’s energy networks.
Whole system network planning
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ (SSEN) Revisiting and Evaluating Environmental Inputs on Line Ratings (REVISE), will deliver a new Energy Networks Association Technical Recommendation, replacing current outdated methodology.
With renewable generation expanding at unprecedented speed, transmission networks are increasingly constrained by system capacity.
REVISE combines high-resolution weather topographic data with advanced system-modelling techniques and physical validation to ensure a more accurate, future-ready approach to overhead line rating.
Process and market approaches
The Smarter Network UpGrades (SNUG) project, is looking at how energy efficiency retrofits represent an opportunity for disadvantaged households to participate in the energy transition.
SNUG, led by UK Power Networks, will develop novel commercial models and coordinated market approaches to enable social landlords to participate in flexibility markets through bespoke contractual frameworks.
Energy efficiency will optimise electricity network use in constrained areas in preparation for heat pump roll out in efficient homes rather than poorly insulated ones to:
- incentivise use of energy efficiency
- unlock consumer benefits
- facilitate flexibility participation of ‘hard-to-reach’ customers at scale
Grid expansion delivery
Three more betas are addressing how we can use novel technology and processes to deliver grid expansion in ways that enhance public support and deliver wider local and environmental benefits.
Nature4Networks
Led by SSEN, Nature4Networks is pioneering real-world demonstrators that prove Nature-based-Solutions (NbS) can meet engineering needs while delivering climate resilience, biodiversity gains, and community benefits.
With growing momentum and regulatory support, the next phase will trial scalable NbS on live assets, develop funding models, and embed nature into infrastructure planning.
By leveraging utility-owned land and aligning with stakeholders, from regulators to local authorities, this initiative will also explore how coordinated, landscape-scale investments can unlock shared value.
Pathways to 2050
Another SSEN-led innovation project, Pathways to 2050, is creating a new, consumer-centric approach to planning and delivering low-voltage network upgrades, to support a just and efficient transition.
Using existing datasets, digital models and automated ‘scorecards’ for every substation, Pathways to 2050 will forecast demand growth, prioritise investment and cluster works for efficiency.
Local Pathways Plans will show when and where upgrades or flexibility is needed, helping communities:
- understand and shape decisions
- speed up EV and heat-pump connections
- cut costs
- ensure every consumer can decarbonise fairly
Wayl-Ease
Gaining consent from landowners to install, maintain, and upgrade the network is essential for network operators. Current complexities in securing consents can mean significant delays in vital work.
By creating a novel, data-led process allowing landowners to self-serve, UK Power Network’s Wayl-Ease, will create a digital platform that simplifies wayleave agreements using artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial mapping.
By facilitating improved planning, faster network transformation and more informed customers, Wayl-Ease will support timely infrastructure expansion aligned with local priorities.
Cycle four projects
These projects are just a sample of the transformational innovation funded in cycle four. See the further information section for the full list including partners and funding.
Cleaner, more affordable energy system
Jodie Giles, Deputy Director of Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund at Innovate UK, said:
This significant investment in energy network innovation will help us deliver a world-leading energy system that underpins a better future. The projects we fund today will deliver a cleaner, more affordable energy system that critically enables us to address climate change.
Many of the projects we fund include small and medium enterprises (SMEs) whose growth supports the UK economy. These collaborations with large network companies will deliver jobs and help the massive societal shifts in how we use and generate energy for our homes, businesses, industry, and transport.
Ultimately, it’s about our future, and putting the people who use and pay for our energy system right at the centre. Customers are at the forefront of our funding decisions, and all SIF projects must benefit energy bill payers long term.
Progress towards net zero
Marzia Zafar, Deputy Director for Digitalisation and Innovation at Ofgem, said:
Ofgem is committed to creating clear pathways for innovation across the energy sector, supporting projects that will accelerate progress towards net zero, strengthen GB’s energy independence, and deliver a stable energy system.
The innovation on show with these latest SIF projects is hugely exciting and has the potential to help deliver these goals. I’m looking forward to watching them develop and seeing the value they can bring for consumers.
Further information
Ofgem SIF: Cycle four beta, summary of projects approved
Round three, challenge one: Whole system network planning and utilisation to facilitate faster and cheaper network transformation and asset rollout
Revisiting and Evaluating Environmental Inputs on Line Ratings (REVISE)
Combining high-resolution weather topographic data with advanced system-modelling techniques and physical validation, to deliver a new Energy Networks Association Technical Recommendation.
Ensuring a more accurate, future-ready approach to overhead line rating.
SIF Funding award: £5,892,440
Lead network type: Electricity transmission
Project partners:
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (lead)
- National Electricity System Operator
- Met Office
- University Of Strathclyde
- National Grid Electricity Transmission
- Energyline
- SP Transmission
Round three, challenge two: Novel technical, process and market approaches to deliver an equitable and secure net zero power system
Smarter Network UpGrades (SNUG)
Developing novel commercial models and coordinated market approaches to enable Social Landlords to participate in flexibility markets through bespoke contractual frameworks.
SIF Funding award: £4,435,203
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- UK Power Networks (lead)
- University of Strathclyde
- Northern Powergrid (Northeast)
- Centre For Sustainable Energy
- Sia Partners UK
Round five, challenge four: Consumer-centric grid expansion
Nature4Networks
Next phase trials of scalable nature-based-solutions (NbS) on live assets, to develop funding models, and embed nature into infrastructure planning.
Unlocking shared value, delivering climate resilience, biodiversity gains, and community benefits.
SIF Funding award: £7,892,388
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (lead)
- Frontier Economics
- Gutteridge Haskins & Davey
- Great Yellow
- Guidehouse Europe
- James Hutton
Pathways to 2050
Creating a new consumer-centric approach to planning and delivering low-voltage network upgrades.
Using existing datasets, digital models and automated ‘scorecards’ for every substation, to forecast demand growth, prioritise investment and cluster works for efficiency.
SIF Funding award: £9,935,676
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (lead)
- Faculty Science
- Low Carbon Hub IPS
- James Hutton
- Energy Systems Catapult
- Sia Partners UK
- Industrial And Financial Systems, IFS UK
- NFU Scotland
Wayl-Ease
Gaining consent from landowners to install, maintain, and upgrade the network is essential for network operators.
Wayl-Ease proposes to create a digital platform that simplifies wayleave agreements using AI and geospatial mapping.
SIF Funding award: £3,481,350
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- UK Power Networks (lead)
- Digital Catapult Services
- Community Energy South
- Tata Consultancy Services
Ofgem SIF: Cycle four alpha, summary of projects approved
Round four, challenge one: Faster network development
VOLT
Working to develop and validate how multi-vector microgrids can help industrial and commercial sites decarbonise, improve resilience, and provide flexibility.
Delivering scalable microgrid blueprints and operational processes aligned with national and regional strategies.
SIF Funding award: £496,123
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- Northern Powergrid (Lead)
- EDF Energy R&D UK Centre
- Wales & West Utilities
- Lane Clark & Peacock
- Pulsant
- Newcastle University
- Northern Gas Networks
Round four, challenge three: Embedding resilience
Smart Hydrogen and Resilient Energy Decarbonisation (SHARED)
Exploring the potential of low-cost hydrogen production and storage as a solution to improve the resilience of worst served customer communities.
The project will assess how effective this approach could be and identify the specific needs of rural communities.
SIF Funding award: £499,526
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- UK Power Networks (lead)
- Frazer-Nash Consultancy
- The First Element Group
Round four, challenge four: Accelerating towards net zero energy networks
Optimisation and Diagnostics for Innovative Networks (ODIN)
Capturing and analysing live operational data to detect early signs of wear, thermal imbalance, and performance loss.
Enabling predictive, data-driven maintenance to minimise outages, extend asset life, and enhance overall network reliability.
SIF Funding award: £455,450
Lead network type: Electricity transmission
Project partners:
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (lead)
- Ross Robotics
Round five, challenge three: High-energy demand point integration
Future Fleet
Developing a geospatially informed framework combining fleet archetypes, smart energy schemes, and innovative business models.
Providing networks and logistics operators with actionable strategies for scalable, affordable, and grid-friendly freight electrification.
SIF Funding award: £499,815
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- UK Power Networks (lead)
- Voltempo Group
- Maritime Transport
- Energy Systems Catapult
- Baringa Partners
- Voltloader
Round five, challenge four: Consumer-centric grid expansion
HVDC Wind Connect
Integrating offshore wind into the energy system by developing and demonstrating novel ‘rigid’ and ‘hybrid’ meshed HVDC systems.
Addressing key technical challenges including system control and protection strategies, modular offshore platform designs, and dynamic rating approaches for cables.
SIF Funding award: £499,961
Lead network type: Electricity transmission
Project partners:
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (lead)
- Carbon Trust Advisory
- WindGrid
Power wheels
Looking at harnessing over 10 GW of flexibility from Motability’s growing electric vehicle fleet.
Exploring smart charging and bidirectional charging to create a virtual power plant and safeguard households reliant on medical equipment during outages.
SIF Funding award: £490,330
Lead network type: Electricity distribution
Project partners:
- Northern Powergrid (lead)
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/36-7-million-to-deliver-net-zero-energy-networks-for-consumers/
