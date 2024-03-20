Department for Transport
|Printable version
£38 million boost for safer roads across England
Extra support for local councils aims to deliver life-saving improvements on high risk roads in England.
- £38.3 million government investment to improve road safety on 17 of the country’s most high risk roads
- from Devon to Durham, road users across England will now benefit from safety improvements on 99 roads
- part of the £185.8 million investment to prevent over 2,600 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years
Drivers across England will benefit from a further £38.3 million investment into improving the safety of 17 of the most high risk roads in England, the Department for Transport yesterday (19 March 2024) announced.
The £38.3 million will deliver improvements on 17 roads and comes on top of the £147.5 million already invested to deliver life-saving improvements on 82 high risk roads across England. Over a 20-year period, this funding will see significant reductions in fatal and serious injuries, up to as much as a 30.8% reduction on some roads. Improvements will include:
- designing new junctions and roundabouts
- improving signage and road markings
- new road surfacing and landscape management
- improved pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes
This round of funding is expected to save 385 lives over the next 20 years, as well as reduce congestion, improve journey times and lower emissions.
The government is on the side of drivers and is delivering a wide range of improvements across all roads, through our £24 billion Roads Investment Strategy, our 30-point Plan for Drivers and the biggest ever increase in funding for local road improvements thanks to £8.3 billion of reallocated High Speed 2 (HS2) funding.
Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, yesterday said:
Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.
As part of the government’s plan to improve roads across the country, we’re providing an extra £38 million so that local councils in England have the support they need to keep everyone safe while reducing congestion and helping to grow the economy.
According to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), it is estimated that all tranches of the Safer Road Fund will save nearly 2,600 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years.
Once the whole life costs are factored in for the schemes, the overall benefit cost ratio of the investment is estimated at 5:3, meaning for every £1 invested, the societal benefit would be £5.30.
Dr Suzy Charman, Executive Director of RSF, yesterday said:
The Safer Roads Fund is a transformational initiative for road safety and for the local authorities receiving funds. It makes it possible for road safety teams across the country to proactively address risk of death and serious injury for all road users on these routes.
Systematic changes have already had a big impact on road death and serious injury, for example, seat belts and airbags protect lives when crashes happen. In the same way, we can design roads so that when crashes happen people can walk away – by clearing or protecting roadsides, putting in cross hatching to add space between vehicles, providing safer junctions like roundabouts or adding signalisation and/or turning pockets, and including facilities for walking and cycling.
We congratulate the Department for Transport on this lifesaving initiative and thank ministers for their commitment to safer roads.
Steve Gooding, Director, RAC Foundation, yesterday said:
The Safer Roads Fund is the hugely welcome gift that keeps on giving because today’s announcement means another 120 miles of safer road improvements will be delivered to the benefit of users. Such incremental improvements are key to achieving our collective aim for a safer road network as a whole.
It also follows the actions government has already taken to improve road safety, including:
- updating the Highway Code to introduce a hierarchy of road users, which places road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy
- THINK! campaigns continuing to target the most at-risk groups, aiming to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads of England and Wales
- Project RADAR – a systematic investigation creating new opportunities to combine and compare data across government departments, arms-length bodies and policing
- launching the largest real-world randomised controlled trial of interventions to improve the safety of learners and newly qualified drivers (Driver 2020)
The 17 roads receiving funding from the Safer Roads Fund round 3, 2023 to 2024, tranche are:
|Road
|Local authority
|Funding
|A579
|Bolton Council
|£1,425,000
|A676
|Bolton Council
|£1,025,000
|A432
|Bristol Council
|£2,275,000
|A361
|Devon County Council
|£5,040,000
|A690
|Durham County Council
|£2,940,000
|A19
|Doncaster City Council
|£2,960,000
|A19
|North Yorkshire County Council
|£2,960,000
|A113
|Essex County Council
|£3,600,000
|A6
|Lancashire County Council
|£4,540,000
|A6
|North Northamptonshire County Council
|£2,200,000
|A60
|Nottingham City Council
|£2,225,000
|A6200
|Nottingham City Council
|£600,000
|A420
|Oxfordshire County Council
|£2,225,000
|A5191
|Shropshire Council
|£650,000
|A2101
|East Sussex County Council
|£875,000
|A583
|Lancashire County Council
|£1,497,180
|A41
|Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
|£1,265,000
Roads media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/38-million-boost-for-safer-roads-across-england
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Young people urged to wear seat belts in new life-saving campaign19/03/2024 16:10:00
Campaign highlights how a simple CLICK can save lives.
The age of the flying taxi draws closer with the Future of Flight action plan19/03/2024 10:10:10
Drone technology could transform our skies and boost the UK economy by £45 billion by the end of the decade.
Plan for Drivers: ensuring traffic measures have local support18/03/2024 16:10:00
Crackdown on unfair enforcement and blanket 20mph limits will improve drivers’ lives, reduce congestion and make journeys smoother.
Boost for drivers as millions delivered for EV chargepoints across the country18/03/2024 14:20:00
Dedicated chargepoint funding will support people in making the switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles.
Crackdown on anti-driver road schemes and blanket 20mph limits to put local consent first18/03/2024 12:10:00
These measures from the Plan for Drivers will improve drivers' lives, shorten journey times, and ensure traffic measures have buy-in from the people they impact.
Further plans unveiled to improve rail journeys in the North14/03/2024 12:10:00
New depot in Shipley will bring essential maintenance works closer to the north Transpennine route and increase reliability for passengers.
Revised National Networks National Policy Statement07/03/2024 11:20:00
Announces revised National Networks National Policy Statement (06 March 2024).
Better kips for better trips: £16 million boost to transform truckstops for lorry drivers04/03/2024 14:20:00
38 truck stops in England will be upgraded with new showers and restaurants, more secure fencing around rest areas and new parking spaces for HGVs.