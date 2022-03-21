Welsh Government
|Printable version
£3m awarded to bereavement charities across Wales
Charities supporting people through bereavement will benefit from £3m in funding over the next three years the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle recently (18 March 2022) announced.
Sadly bereavement is something that will touch all our lives and charities and third sector organisation across Wales provide vital support.
In October last year the Deputy Minister outlined the National Framework for the Delivery of Bereavement Care in Wales, which was underpinned by a £1m per annum support grant for charities and support groups to apply for.
21 charities will receive funding via the grant over the next three years. The organisations awarded cover a wide range of areas and will provide funding for a variety of support, including providing help to children and young people who have lost a loved one and funding training for volunteers to help them support the bereaved.
The Deputy Minister visited the charity 2Wish to find out more about how they will use the grant funding for an all Wales support project that will ensure immediate support is offered to individuals affected by the sudden death of a child or young person.
Rhian Mannings MBE, founder and CEO of 2Wish, recently said:
Following the success of our petition and the commitment of Welsh Government to offer immediate support to families, this funding will help us make our service available to everyone as it is vital that at such a difficult time that support is immediately available.
Here at 2Wish we have been working for over a decade to support Welsh families who have lost a child. We’ve seen first-hand the trauma these families go through and the help that they so desperately need at this time of crisis. So, it is great to see the Minister is announcing this grant funding, so that we, and charities like us, can carry on this vital work and offer immediate help and counselling.
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, recently said:
The funding I’m announcing today I hope with enable charities and organisations to provide further comfort to those grieving. The work of all 21 organisations awarded is so vital and I want to pay tribute to the work they do. Bereavement affects us all in different ways, its important that the £3m funding covers a cross section of organisations who will utilise the money in their own way to provide emotional help, advice and support.
Those awarded funding from the Bereavement Support Grant are:
- Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity
- Nightingale House Hospice
- Paul Sartori Foundation
- Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice
- Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society)
- Aberystwyth and District Hospice at Home Volunteers (HAHAV)
- Mid & North Powys Mind
- Tẏ Gobaith and Hope House Children’s Hospices
- Platform
- Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Mental Health Support
- Cruse Bereavement Support
- Marie Curie
- Diverse Cymru
- Age Cymru
- City Hospice, Cardiff
- Ponthafren Association
- 2Wish
- ACE – Action in Caerau and Ely
- Llamau
- The DPJ Foundation
- Options Pregnancy Crisis and Post Abortion Service (IPAC Options)
Original article link: https://gov.wales/3m-awarded-bereavement-charities-across-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First matches being made under Homes for Ukraine scheme21/03/2022 16:38:00
Wales will act as a super-sponsor for a scheme that will enable people fleeing the war to seek safety in Wales.
New funding to support mental well-being of apprentices, trainees and further education learners and staff21/03/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is making £2.18 million available to support the mental health and well-being of further education learners and staff, apprentices and trainees in Wales, Ministers recently (18 March 2022) announced.
Group announced to review transport in north Wales21/03/2022 11:05:00
The panel of independent commissioners who will recommend how to build a sustainable and integrated transport system for north Wales have been announced by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
First Minister discusses Ukraine with EU Committee of the Regions18/03/2022 14:05:00
The war in Ukraine and co-operation across Europe will be discussed by European leaders, when the First Minister addresses the EU Committee of the Regions.
Back of the net! Wales becomes first UK nation to rollout fishing gear recycling scheme18/03/2022 11:05:00
Wales is taking action against marine litter as it becomes the first UK nation to introduce a recycling scheme for fishing gear.
Wales offers free rail travel for Ukrainian refugees18/03/2022 09:05:00
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford yesterday announced that refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine can now travel for free on Transport for Wales services.
Economy Minister announces major package of support to help Welsh businesses export globally17/03/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest over £4 million over the next year to support Welsh businesses find new export opportunities in global markets, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, announced today.
Update about the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Wales16/03/2022 16:10:00
We are committed to doing everything we can to support people fleeing the war in Ukraine and providing sanctuary and safety in Wales.
Formal support package for Merthyr County Borough Council to end following progress made16/03/2022 15:15:00
Welsh Government Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans has announced today that support provided to Merthyr County Borough Council since 2019 will come to a close at the end of the month in light of the progress made by the Council, while recognising there is more improvement work to be done by the authority.