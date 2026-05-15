£3m to help communities shape the future of AI and confront the 'wisdom gap'

The UK’s leading community funder has launched a £3m programme, in partnership with UK Community Foundations and CAST (Centre for the Acceleration of Social Technology) to help communities across the UK shape how artificial intelligence develops and impacts on their lives.

The funding investment, announced at an ‘AI For Funders’ conference in London led by The National Lottery Community Fund yesterday, will support the development of a new UK-wide ‘AI Pulse Network’ pilot of 50 community organisations, alongside community-led development of alternative AI tools and models rooted in local needs and lived experience.

Projects under the pilot could include, for example, a local charity that supports people with benefit claims, funded to spot when decisions made by an algorithm are going wrong, and to share those warning signs with the wider network of 50 community organisations so that early action can be taken.

The National Lottery Community Fund and partners are acting in response to concerns about the emerging impacts of the use of AI on communities, including areas such as grading and screening algorithms, diagnostic tools, workplace monitoring, and other AI applications in education, healthcare and more. There is a lack of real-time, localised evidence from communities about the realities of these impacts and the funding announced will help to bridge that gap.

Research shows that marginalised communities face the greatest barriers to accessing the benefits of AI. The Charity Digital Skills Report 2025 found that a higher proportion of Black-led charities are avoiding AI in areas where it could cause harm (47% versus 36%), more than half (53%) of LGBTQIA+ led charities said concerns about data privacy and security concerns were a barrier to adopting AI tools; and 65% of neurodivergent led charities are concerned about the implications of AI for data privacy and service quality.

At its ‘AI for Funders’ conference in London yesterday, The National Lottery Community Fund’s CEO, David Knott, warned that while AI is rapidly scaling knowledge and intelligence, society’s ability to make sense of it is being left behind. Speaking to over 150 civil society leaders, funders and AI experts from across the UK.