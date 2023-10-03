Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
£4 Billion UK contracts progresses AUKUS submarine design
Next phase of next-generation nuclear-powered attack submarine is underway
UK businesses will be behind the design and manufacture of the world’s most advanced submarines, following the awarding of £4 billion of contracts recently [1 October].
The signing of the Detailed Design and Long Leads (D2L2) Phase with BAE Systems (BAES), Rolls-Royce and Babcock represents a significant milestone for both the UK and the trilateral AUKUS programme as a whole, in the lead up to build the future class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, known as SSN-AUKUS.
The contracts totalling £4 billion will progress the programme through the design, prototyping and purchase of main long lead components for the first UK submarines, allowing construction to commence in the coming years and ensure the stability and resilience of our domestic supply chain.
Building on more than 60 years of British expertise in designing, building and operating nuclear-powered submarines, the D2L2 contracts will support thousands of highly skilled jobs in the UK – a clear demonstration of how the AUKUS programme supports the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.
Alongside the design development and long-lead procurement, infrastructure at the submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness and the nuclear reactor manufacturing site in Raynesway, Derby will be developed and expanded where needed to meet the requirement of the future submarine build programme.
The aim is to deliver the first UK submarines into service in the late 2030s to replace the current Astute-Class vessels, and the first Australian submarines will follow in the early 2040s. They will be the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy, combining world-leading sensors, design and weaponry in one vessel.
Construction of the UK’s submarines will take place principally in Barrow-in-Furness, while Australia will work over the next decade to build up its submarine industrial base, and will build its submarines in Australia with Rolls-Royce supplying the nuclear reactors for all UK and Australian submarines.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/4-billion-uk-contracts-progresses-aukus-submarine-design
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
The path to École de Guerre03/10/2023 15:15:15
The Defence Centre for Languages and Culture at the Defence Academy prepares British personnel for success at the world-renowned École de Guerre.
Defence Secretary deploys UK forces to Kosovo for NATO peacekeeping mission02/10/2023 15:15:15
UK forces will deploy to Kosovo following increasing tensions in the northern part of the country.
Defence Secretary visits Armed Forces in first month in post02/10/2023 12:15:00
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited multiple military locations, vowing for personnel to remain at the heart of our Armed Forces.
Minister for the Armed Forces meets defence leaders and military chiefs in Central Asia and Mongolia02/10/2023 11:10:00
James Heappey meets counterparts in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia with talks focusing on cooperation on regional security.
The path to École de Guerre02/10/2023 10:10:00
The Defence Centre for Languages and Culture at the Defence Academy prepares British personnel for success at the world-renowned École de Guerre.
Giant Kiwi monument shines after chopper chalk drop29/09/2023 12:15:00
The well-loved 'Bulford Kiwi' monument has been restored after an RAF helicopter flew in 100 tonnes of chalk.
Thousands of veteran cards to be rolled out this year28/09/2023 16:27:00
Thousands more veterans will receive HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards by the end of the year thanks to a £3 million injection to expand the roll-out to veterans who left service before 2018.
Further support for Ukraine promised as Defence Secretary meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv28/09/2023 12:15:00
The Defence Secretary met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Rustem Umerov and promised further military support from the UK.
Bold new TV advert lifts the lid on real and ‘extraordinary’ work of prison and probation officers28/09/2023 10:15:00
The Ministry of Justice has launched a major new advertising campaign to tackle recruitment and retention, by showing the reality of life as prison and probation officers.