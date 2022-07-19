4 talented young people share their Kickstart Scheme journey

This year we have been privileged to welcome 4 talented young people into the Government Legal Department (GLD) though the Government Kickstart Scheme. Hanif Hatab, Human Resources (HR), Rachel Fenner, Business Management, Nathan Lea, Business Management and Lauren Le, HR discuss the work that they have been undertaking during their time at GLD.

Hanif Hatab, HR Administrative Officer said:

I applied to the Kickstart Scheme as I had planned to explore other career options for myself outside of teaching. My primary responsibility involves digitising sensitive confidential information and making sure it is stored digitally in the most secure way. Assisting with 2 different projects within diversity and inclusion inspired me to follow a similar route. The experience is invaluable as being within a space of work where I feel comfortable has left me with certainty in what I want to pursue as a career. Now, I look towards achieving a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) qualification so I can gain the necessary skills to progress within the HR field and become an integral part of the HR team.

Rachel Fenner, Business Management Administrator at Department for Transport (DfT) Legal Advisors said:

My name is Rachel and I am an Executive Officer (EO). After graduating in summer 2021 with a degree in accounting and finance, I decided to apply to the Kickstart Scheme. This 6 month programme was a great opportunity to gain work experience in an office environment while figuring out where I wanted my career to go. I joined the Business Management Team in the Department for Transport in December 2021, working as a personal assistant for 3 different deputy directors. I have been part of an amazing team, who have made me feel welcomed and supported from day one. My role mainly consists of diary management for lawyers I support, but I have also managed the special bonuses awards and I’m also an IT focal point. This involves on-boarding, off-boarding and various other admin tasks. I have completed and currently finishing 3 different courses – The Agile Project Management (Foundation and Practitioner course), IBM SPSS Statistics and Crossing Thresholds which is a mentoring programme for women. My confidence has really grown since working here, especially with communicating in work environments and feeling comfortable in reaching out for help. I have also gained clarity in the next steps in my career – I am starting a masters in psychology in September while working part time as an EO and afterwards plan to work as a research assistant for a psychologist.

Nathan Lea, Business Management Administrator at Department for International Trade (DIT) Legal Advisors said:

I am Nathan Lea and I am 19 years old. I am currently working in DIT Legal Advisors Business Management Team as Office Support. I decided to apply for the Kickstart Scheme to get valuable work experience in a professional environment, with the allure of the Civil Service being one of the main reasons why I prioritised my application to GLD. My role has involved project work for my head of business management and other deputy directors, mainly utilising Excel skills which I have cultivated during the time in my role. The benefits of this scheme have been innumerable to me. Before this opportunity, I didn’t know if the soft skills that I developed in school would translate over to work effectively, and this role has given me the confidence that I believe will allow me to progress in my career. The open, inclusive and welcoming environment has made me realise work is not as scary as I thought. I have been offered an EO role in DIT Legal and hope to continue my career in the Civil Service.

Laura Le, HR Administrative Officer said: