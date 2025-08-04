4.2% pay rise for police officers across England and Wales

Government confirms 4.2% pay increase for all police ranks up to chief superintendents. Pay boost will be backed by £120 million funding from the Home Office.

Police officers across England and Wales are set to receive an above-inflation 4.2% pay rise, the government has announced.

The increase, which applies to all ranks up to and including chief superintendents, forms part of a wider effort to support frontline policing and public protection – one of the key missions of the government’s Plan for Change.

The pay increase will mean the starting salary for a police constable will be £31,163, up to £1,256. The typical salary for a constable who has been in post 6 years will be £50,257 and the average earning for a chief superintendent will be £98,500. In addition to the headline pay rise, the government is also increasing on-call, away from home, and hardship allowances by £10.

The pay boost reflects the bravery, professionalism and tireless dedication of officers who protect the public, and will be supported by £120 million from the Home Office to help protect police force budgets.

London weighting will be boosted by 4.2%, reflecting the demands placed on officers in the capital.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper recently said:

Our brave police officers work day and night, often making enormous sacrifices, to keep us safe. This government is proud to back them in doing so and today’s pay award is a clear signal of our gratitude, and our determination, to ensure they are properly rewarded for their service. Policing is the bedrock of a secure Britain and our Plan for Change. We are committed to investing in the frontline and supporting officers who work every day to tackle crime, keep our streets safe and protect our communities.

The pay rise underscores the Home Secretary’s commitment to investing in the frontline and supporting officers, and delivering the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. A key part of the government’s Plan for Change, this will keep our streets safe and restore public confidence through visible, community-focused policing.

Measures in the guarantee include:

restoring neighbourhood policing to cut crime in our communities and keep our streets safe

named, contactable officers for every neighbourhood

guaranteed police patrols in busy areas at peak times, such as town centres

new career pathways and standards from the College of Policing

Making good on this commitment, the government has already provided funding of up to £1.2 billion to police forces this year, including £200 million to put an additional 3,000 neighbourhood officers by next spring.