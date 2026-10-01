Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
£4.4 million of vital funding for victims in Cambridgeshire
Thousands of victim-survivors across Cambridgeshire will benefit from £4.4 million in Government funding, providing mentoring, counselling and other support services over the next two years.
- Millions for specialist services for victim-survivors of crime, including domestic abuse and sexual violence.
- Minister Davies-Jones visits Peterborough services and hears first hand from survivors.
- Part of the Government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls and deliver swifter justice for victims. The funding, allocated to the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), will help victims of all crime types access practical, emotional and therapeutic support.
During a visit to the PCC Victim and Witness Hub, and Peterborough Women’s Aid services yesterday (30th September), Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones met survivors and saw how its specialist support helps survivors’ recovery, and their ability to navigate the justice system.
Minister for Victims, Tackling Violence against Women and Girls and International Justice, Alex Davies-Jones, said:
Meeting victim-survivors yesterday and hearing first-hand about their experiences has been incredibly powerful.
I want to thank the dedicated staff behind these life-changing services, helping people recover from trauma rebuild their confidence and move forwards. That’s why we’re continuing to back these vital services as we work to tackle violence against women and girls and deliver swifter justice for victims.
This funding forms part of the unprecedented £550 million of Government investment over the next three years to help advise and support victims and witnesses through the justice process.
£8.7 million of this funding has also been ringfenced specifically for Rape Crisis England & Wales to continue their vital 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line which offers confidential emotional and listening support.
Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner said:
I was pleased to welcome the Minister to our Victim and Witness Hub and for her to see first-hand the outstanding support available to victims of crime across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
The Hub offers all victims of crime who live in our county support whether or not they report their crime to the police and our dedicated Hub staff work tirelessly to provide high-quality, tailored emotional and practical support that helps victims cope, recover and rebuild their lives with confidence.
Having access to locally based support at the right time can be truly life changing.
On top of this commitment, we’re also investing £18.9 million in additional support, including launching a new, free national helpline. Delivered by Victim Support, the service will provide victims with information, wellbeing and safety advice, and help them access the support they deserve.
To ensure the most dangerous offenders are kept locked up, the Prime Minister has blocked anyone in prison for rape, manslaughter, death by drunk or dangerous driving, serious, and historic, child sexual offences or grooming from being released under the upcoming sentencing changes.
Further information:
- The government has committed £550 million to victims’ services over the next three years. This funding has been allocated across all Police and Crime Commissioner areas in England and Wales to support victims of crime in their local communities.
- The Ministry of Justice has provided £4.4 million of funding for victims’ services in Cambridgeshire, to be invested across the next two years.
- Of this, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Victim and Witness Hub will receive more than £600,000
- As part of the victim services funding, more than £2.4m is ring-fenced for domestic and sexual abuse support services. Of this, Peterborough’s Women’s Aid will receive more than £180,000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/44-million-of-vital-funding-for-victims-in-cambridgeshire
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Toughest restrictions ever imposed on offenders on licence01/10/2026 11:10:00
Offenders leaving prison from today will be monitored under the toughest supervision in British history, as new powers to restrict their movements come into force.
There is no such thing as a typical woman in tech29/09/2026 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Nava Ramanan, 29 September 2026 – a great place to work, Our People, Our services, Technology Services, Women in Tech.
New measures to tackle prison drones, drugs and boost employment29/09/2026 10:15:00
Lord Chancellor Alex Norris yesterday announced action to tackle prison drones and drug use, and help offenders into work and stable accommodation.
UK National Statement at United Nations Crime Congress28/09/2026 15:15:15
Speech given yesterday (27 September 2026) by Alex Davies-Jones MP Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls and International Justice.
West Yorkshire victims to get crucial £11.4m of vital funding25/09/2026 11:15:00
Victim-survivors of all forms of crime, including sexual violence, to benefit from Government funding.
Justice Minister launches magistrate recruitment drive24/09/2026 15:15:15
A new campaign launched today (24 September 2026) is urging people from all backgrounds to consider becoming magistrates.
Specialist rape courts rolled out across the country22/09/2026 10:15:15
Victims of rape and sexual offences will get the justice they deserve, as their cases take priority and new specialist courts are rolled out across England and Wales, the Prime Minister yesterday announced.
MOJ LawtechUK Advisory Board and Ambassadors recruitment21/09/2026 13:15:00
The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is inviting expressions of interest from individuals wishing to join the LawtechUK Advisory Board or become a LawtechUK Ambassador to support the third phase of the programme.