£4.4 million of vital funding for victims in Cambridgeshire

Millions for specialist services for victim-survivors of crime, including domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Minister Davies-Jones visits Peterborough services and hears first hand from survivors.

Part of the Government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls and deliver swifter justice for victims. The funding, allocated to the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), will help victims of all crime types access practical, emotional and therapeutic support.

During a visit to the PCC Victim and Witness Hub, and Peterborough Women’s Aid services yesterday (30th September), Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones met survivors and saw how its specialist support helps survivors’ recovery, and their ability to navigate the justice system.

Minister for Victims, Tackling Violence against Women and Girls and International Justice, Alex Davies-Jones, said:

Meeting victim-survivors yesterday and hearing first-hand about their experiences has been incredibly powerful. I want to thank the dedicated staff behind these life-changing services, helping people recover from trauma rebuild their confidence and move forwards. That’s why we’re continuing to back these vital services as we work to tackle violence against women and girls and deliver swifter justice for victims.

This funding forms part of the unprecedented £550 million of Government investment over the next three years to help advise and support victims and witnesses through the justice process.

£8.7 million of this funding has also been ringfenced specifically for Rape Crisis England & Wales to continue their vital 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line which offers confidential emotional and listening support.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner said:

I was pleased to welcome the Minister to our Victim and Witness Hub and for her to see first-hand the outstanding support available to victims of crime across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. The Hub offers all victims of crime who live in our county support whether or not they report their crime to the police and our dedicated Hub staff work tirelessly to provide high-quality, tailored emotional and practical support that helps victims cope, recover and rebuild their lives with confidence. Having access to locally based support at the right time can be truly life changing.

On top of this commitment, we’re also investing £18.9 million in additional support, including launching a new, free national helpline. Delivered by Victim Support, the service will provide victims with information, wellbeing and safety advice, and help them access the support they deserve.

To ensure the most dangerous offenders are kept locked up, the Prime Minister has blocked anyone in prison for rape, manslaughter, death by drunk or dangerous driving, serious, and historic, child sexual offences or grooming from being released under the upcoming sentencing changes.

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