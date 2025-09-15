£4.4m for new diagnostic equipment in North Wales hospitals

New x-ray equipment with better image quality and reliability is set to be rolled out to hospitals across North Wales.

The new equipment, which will be easier for NHS staff to use, supports a range of procedures and imaging requirements for patients and expose people to lower doses of x-rays when images are taken.

Colwyn Bay, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Wrexham Maelor and Ysbyty Gwynedd hospitals will all benefit from the new equipment as part of a £4.4m investment from the Welsh Government.

The investment will see older x-ray machines replaced with new, updated digital radiology systems at Colwyn Bay Hospital and Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

This will ensure image quality is improved and radiation exposure is reduced, as well as being easier for staff as they are much more comfortable to use and are fully automated for positioning.

New fluoroscopy systems, which are useful for reviewing the swallowing action and radiological procedures such as biopsies or drainages, will be provided at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Ysbyty Gwynedd.

These systems will have improved features, image quality and reliability, meaning more people can be scanned in the radiology department.

Mammography imaging equipment, which is used to examine the breast and is vital in helping to detect cancer and other breast diseases, will also be replaced at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Ysbyty Gwynedd.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles yesterday said:

This shows our commitment to replacing older equipment with new systems which are easier to use, better quality, more reliable and improve productivity and efficiency. These new machines will be easier for staff to use and provide them with better tools to help diagnose a wide range of conditions, including cancer. We are ensuring hospitals all over Wales have equipment they need to see, diagnose and treat more people, as we speed up diagnosis and reduce waiting times.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s deputy executive medical director, Jim McGuigan yesterday said: