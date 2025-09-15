Welsh Government
|Printable version
£4.4m for new diagnostic equipment in North Wales hospitals
New x-ray equipment with better image quality and reliability is set to be rolled out to hospitals across North Wales.
The new equipment, which will be easier for NHS staff to use, supports a range of procedures and imaging requirements for patients and expose people to lower doses of x-rays when images are taken.
Colwyn Bay, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Wrexham Maelor and Ysbyty Gwynedd hospitals will all benefit from the new equipment as part of a £4.4m investment from the Welsh Government.
The investment will see older x-ray machines replaced with new, updated digital radiology systems at Colwyn Bay Hospital and Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.
This will ensure image quality is improved and radiation exposure is reduced, as well as being easier for staff as they are much more comfortable to use and are fully automated for positioning.
New fluoroscopy systems, which are useful for reviewing the swallowing action and radiological procedures such as biopsies or drainages, will be provided at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Ysbyty Gwynedd.
These systems will have improved features, image quality and reliability, meaning more people can be scanned in the radiology department.
Mammography imaging equipment, which is used to examine the breast and is vital in helping to detect cancer and other breast diseases, will also be replaced at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Ysbyty Gwynedd.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
This shows our commitment to replacing older equipment with new systems which are easier to use, better quality, more reliable and improve productivity and efficiency.
These new machines will be easier for staff to use and provide them with better tools to help diagnose a wide range of conditions, including cancer.
We are ensuring hospitals all over Wales have equipment they need to see, diagnose and treat more people, as we speed up diagnosis and reduce waiting times.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s deputy executive medical director, Jim McGuigan yesterday said:
We are grateful for this investment in new diagnostic equipment across multiple health board sites.
It will help our staff provide a more comprehensive and efficient service, through the use of improved technologies.
We all have the same goal of reducing waiting times for diagnosis and treatment. This new equipment will help us on that journey.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/44m-new-diagnostic-equipment-north-wales-hospitals
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Planning casework portal: intermittent problems15/09/2025 11:20:00
Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) is aware that there are intermittent problems with accessing our planning casework portal.
Exports programme boosts business revenues by £60 million12/09/2025 14:05:00
A successful Welsh Government business support programme has boosted the revenues of participating businesses by more than £60 million through exporting, with a further 15 companies now chosen to accelerate their export potential and grow further through international trade.
Applications now open for Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme12/09/2025 11:05:00
Community groups across Wales can now apply for Welsh Government grants of up to £25,000 to improve or develop local facilities.
Wales’s disused coal tip safety Bill becomes law at Big Pit ceremony11/09/2025 17:20:00
Landmark legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past has today received Royal Assent, becoming law.
Free kids’ entry to Cadw sites to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day10/09/2025 09:05:00
Many cultural sites, castles and monuments across Wales will be free for children to visit next Sunday (14 September) to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.
Welsh Government wants to hear your views on updating tax laws09/09/2025 09:25:00
People are being asked how they think Wales should manage changes to tax laws in the future.
Help protect Wales’s past for future generations08/09/2025 14:05:00
Residents who live near historic buildings and heritage sites in Wales are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of vandalism and heritage crime incidents.
Diagnostic equipment upgrade in West Wales05/09/2025 14:05:00
£481,000 of Welsh Government funding will upgrade Withybush General Hospital’s gamma camera system to boost diagnostics.