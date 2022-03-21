£4.5 million National Lottery boost for communities to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK

Today (Monday 21 March), £4.5 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to communities across the UK so they can come together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has revealed the 92 impactful community projects set to receive a share of the money.

This includes sporting activities for people with acquired brain injuries (ABIs) in the west of England, horticultural support for veterans in Wales, skills sharing amongst generations in Scotland to reduce waste and pollution, and multicultural community events in south London.

This vital funding has been awarded from The Platinum Jubilee Fund, which was launched in November last year as a £3.5 million programme with grants of up to £50,000 available to 70 organisations, celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years of public service.

As the Platinum Jubilee forms part of #Celebrate2022, a significant year of celebration and national pride, The National Lottery Community Fund has committed an additional £1 million to a further 22 community groups to ensure as many people as possible can come together to mark this momentous occasion.

Headway Worcestershire has been awarded £50,000 to host the world’s first ‘Acquired Brain Injury Games’. This world first will see people with ABIs taking part in a series of sporting events testing their physical attributes and building on their life skills, creative abilities and cognitive awareness. With local schools, colleges and universities being invited to take part, this will raise awareness of ABIs in the wider community. The inaugural ‘Queen Elizabeth II Games for People with an Acquired Brain Injury’ will take place this summer in Worcester, and is in response to what the charity sees as an injustice within sport, as people experiencing ABIs are unable to compete in the Paralympic Games if they show no obvious physical disability.

