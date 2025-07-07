£4.8 million to speed up scans at Swansea’s largest hospital

More people will be seen, diagnosed and treated at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital following a £4.8 million investment in new equipment.

The Welsh Government is funding the replacement of a new CT scanner to replace a 14 year old machine. This will improve productivity and help reduce waiting times for scans.

The new and advanced scanner will be more reliable and deliver clearer images quickly, meaning more people can be scanned and assessed.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:

By replacing outdated equipment with cutting edge technology, we are ensuring the NHS can deliver better outcomes for people and work more efficiently. Early and high quality diagnostic imaging can be lifesaving, especially for conditions like cancer. This new CT scanner will give clinicians the equipment they need to ensure more people in Swansea get faster and accurate diagnosis to start treatment.

CT scanners take multiple x-rays of a person’s body and produce high quality 3D images. They are vital to diagnosing a wide range of conditions and injuries.

Service Group Director at Morriston Hospital, Sue Moore, said: