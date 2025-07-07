Welsh Government
£4.8 million to speed up scans at Swansea’s largest hospital
More people will be seen, diagnosed and treated at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital following a £4.8 million investment in new equipment.
The Welsh Government is funding the replacement of a new CT scanner to replace a 14 year old machine. This will improve productivity and help reduce waiting times for scans.
The new and advanced scanner will be more reliable and deliver clearer images quickly, meaning more people can be scanned and assessed.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:
By replacing outdated equipment with cutting edge technology, we are ensuring the NHS can deliver better outcomes for people and work more efficiently.
Early and high quality diagnostic imaging can be lifesaving, especially for conditions like cancer.
This new CT scanner will give clinicians the equipment they need to ensure more people in Swansea get faster and accurate diagnosis to start treatment.
CT scanners take multiple x-rays of a person’s body and produce high quality 3D images. They are vital to diagnosing a wide range of conditions and injuries.
Service Group Director at Morriston Hospital, Sue Moore, said:
CT scans are a crucial part of the diagnostic process, helping clinicians to establish what’s going on inside very unwell and injured patients quickly.
The machines in Morriston Hospital are absolute workhorses, so having the funds to replace the oldest of the two is very welcome. The latest CT scan technology enables patients to be scanned faster and produces images of the highest resolution.
