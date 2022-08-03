Welsh Government
|Printable version
£4.85m for Food and Fun this summer
Sessions to provide children and young people with healthy meals and educational activities are back on the menu this summer with the return of Food and Fun.
The Welsh Government has provided up to £4.85 million for the provision of Food and Fun which is run by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) in schools over the summer holidays. The sessions offer children and young people a healthy breakfast and lunch, physical activity and enrichment sessions, and information on food and nutrition.
The scheme is aimed at providing support to those from disadvantaged areas, and this year the funding is expected to provide around 8,000 places across 200 cohorts. There is also provision to offer support for children with Additional Learning Needs as part of the scheme, including 1:1 support.
Evaluation of the scheme from previous years has shown that these sessions have helped to improve school engagement and the overall well-being of those children and young people attending.
The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
The long summer holiday can be challenging for some for many reasons, and it’s more important than ever that we do all we can to support our children and young people. We know that there are learners who struggle outside of the school routine, and with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis families are feeling under pressure.
The Food and Fun scheme makes the most of school facilities by offering fun activities as well as healthy meals, and can also play a role in helping children in disadvantaged areas to recover from the impact of the pandemic by supporting their well-being and education.
Our ambition is for all schools in Wales to be Community Focused Schools which respond to the needs of their community and build strong partnerships with families and other services. Food and Fun is an excellent example of this, providing healthy meals and activities for children and engaging with the wider community.
WLGA Education spokesperson, Councillor Ian Roberts said:
WLGA are very proud to run Food and Fun on behalf of Welsh Government, a programme which supports families during the summer holiday, a period that can prove challenging for many families in Wales.
The programme, which is now in its eighth year, has gone from strength to strength since launching and supports more families than ever with a healthy and balanced diet across Wales.
Over the summer holidays this year, Food and Fun will provide places for 8000 children each day and that’s a potential of 96,000 attendances at schemes across Wales.
We would like to thank the Welsh Government for funding the scheme, and all partners across different local authorities who work hard to make this programme possible and successful.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/485m-food-and-fun-summer
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New plan to boost Welsh language in health and social care02/08/2022 09:05:00
A health and social care service in which people are actively offered their care in Welsh, is the ambition of a new plan launched yesterday by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan.
UK Government’s Procurement Bill update01/08/2022 14:05:00
The UK Government’s Procurement Bill is continuing on its legislative journey through the House of Lords.
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward01/08/2022 11:05:00
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence: Annual Report 2021 to 202229/07/2022 14:05:00
I am pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2021 to 2022 produced by Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal OBE, the National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.
£65m to ensure everyone has a ‘place to call their home’29/07/2022 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today (Friday, July 29) announced £65m to help people move on from temporary accommodation into a place they can call their home.
Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability programme: Beyond foundation training29/07/2022 09:05:00
Welsh Government recently announced that all fully funded Welsh public sector bodies have been granted access to the Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability Programme: Foundation training.
Consultation launched to provide good access to social prescribing across Wales28/07/2022 14:05:00
New standards and guidance on how socially prescribed activities, including exercise classes, gardening clubs and art groups should be delivered across Wales are being developed to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing and ease pressures on the NHS.
Move to yearly dental check-ups to improve access to NHS dentistry in Wales28/07/2022 11:05:00
Most adults in Wales will now only need to see their dentist once a year, in a shake-up to improve access to NHS dentistry.
Wales at the Commonwealth Games: ministers send good luck message to team Wales!27/07/2022 16:15:00
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden have sent a message of good luck to team Wales before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises record tax revenue for Wales27/07/2022 15:15:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (27 July) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.