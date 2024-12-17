40 years of scientific triumph from net zero to cancer research

Yesterday marked the 40th anniversary of the first neutrons produced at the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source (ISIS).

Group celebrating first neutrons at ISIS Neutron and Muon Source in 1984. Credit: STFC ISIS Neutron and Muon Source

Materials, whether electronics, pharmaceuticals or engineering components, have transformed the modern world.

They have also become critical in addressing some of our most pressing socioeconomic challenges through new technologies that improve lives across the world.

In examining materials down to the atomic level, researchers can develop new and improved materials with transformational applications in areas such as:

clean energy

healthcare

engineering

computing

Neutrons and muons are two probes in the researcher’s toolbox that can explore materials in ways other techniques cannot.

ISIS

Established in 1984 and inaugurated in 1985 by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, ISIS has since become a global leader in scientific research using neutrons and muons.

It has welcomed well over 60,000 scientists from over 40 countries and driven advancements across numerous fields.

Thanks to the capabilities of ISIS and its staff, researchers have been able to make advancements in areas including the following.

Improving our batteries

Improving the efficiency, safety and lifespan of batteries used in renewable energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

Enhancing solar energy technology

Aiding our understanding of how the materials inside solar cells work to enhance the efficiency of our solar panels, making the solar energy more accessible and cost-effective for UK households and businesses.

Industrial product enhancement

Supporting advances in various industrial products, from airplane components to shampoos, where developments have led to improve the performance and safety of everyday products.

Medical and biological research

Understanding of complex biological systems, like the structure of proteins and molecule behaviours inside living organisms, with far-reaching implications for the development of new drugs and treatments.

Discovering historical secrets

Learning more about the world’s history, investigating ancient bronze swords and roman gold coins, shedding light on the economic state of previous civilisations.

Neutrons and muons

To generate neutrons and muons, ISIS operates a particle accelerator that produces intense pulses of protons travelling at about 84% the speed of light.

To put this in perspective, we could travel around the Earth approximately six times in a second at this speed.

These proton pulses are fired at targets made of tungsten, to ‘chip off’ neutrons in a process called spallation.

Before they hit the neutron target, some of the protons are fired at a separate carbon target that generates pions, which decay into muons.

Understanding the building blocks of life

The way that neutron and muon particle beams interact with materials can reveal structure and behaviour at the atomic and molecular level.

These insights enable researchers to understand the building blocks of life, explore the quantum world, and develop sustainable products and processes.

Paving the way for future advancements

Dr Philip King, Associate Director of Partnerships and Programmes, ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, yesterday said:

Over 40 years, ISIS has transformed our understanding of neutrons and muons, fostered international collaborations and paved the way for future advancements. This achievement is testament to the extraordinary people behind it. We are grateful for the dedication of teams and individuals within the facility, our user community, and international partners. We look forward to many more years of fascinating and groundbreaking discoveries.

The ISIS Neutron and Muon Source is located at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, and is operated by the Science and Technology Facilities Council, part of UK Research and Innovation.