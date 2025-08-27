£400,000 awarded to support Windrush compensation applicants

The development is part of the £1.5 million 3-year funding from the Windrush Compensation Advocacy Support Fund.

Ten community organisations have been awarded funding from the government’s £400,000 Windrush Compensation Advocacy Support Fund (WCASF) to provide additional support for victims of the Home Office Windrush scandal.

Many victims feel the emotional toll of revisiting traumatic experiences makes navigating the application process alone challenging.

This is why the WCASF provides dedicated advocates from trusted community organisations who understand applicants’ cultural backgrounds, enabling them to provide valuable support.

The fund, which will total £1.5 million over the next 3 years, delivers on the government’s manifesto commitment to provide additional support and work more closely with affected communities. It forms part of the wider Plan for Change to deliver justice for victims by breaking down barriers and ensuring their voices are heard.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra MP, said:

I am delighted to congratulate these ten outstanding organisations on their successful applications. Each brings unique expertise and deep community connections that will make a real difference to victims. The Home Office Windrush scandal was an appalling injustice that should never have happened. We are determined to right these wrongs and ensure that Windrush communities finally receive the recognition and justice they deserve. These advocates will provide the culturally sensitive support that victims need to tell their stories and access the compensation that is rightfully theirs.

The 10 successful organisations span England, Wales and Scotland, ensuring support reaches Windrush communities nationwide. Advocates will help applicants gather supporting evidence, signpost them to additional services and create trusted environments where victims can share their experiences.

The successful organisations for year 1 funding are:

Race Council Cymru

Bristol Black Carers

Ultra Education CIC

Mojatu Foundation

Greatway Foundation

Make More Community CIC

Birthmark of Africa

FORgiving CIC

Sian Computers Community Initiative CIC

Legal Advice Clinic – University of Leicester

The WCASF funding will be delivered over 3 years, with £400,000 available in the first year. Applications for subsequent years will open in due course.

If you think you might be eligible for Windrush compensation: