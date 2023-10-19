44 policy fellows to work in government and What Works Network

Forty-four academic fellows will work in 21 government departments and five What Works Centres across the UK.

Following a successful pilot, run by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) in 2021, the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Policy Fellowships programme has now more than doubled in scale and expanded the range of research disciplines involved.

Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of ESRC, said:

This programme represents a major increase of UKRI’s investment in connecting research and policy. It will put some of the UK’s brightest researchers at the heart of government, to help inform the way policy is made. We are building on the success of the 2021 pilot by doubling the size of the programme, increasing the range of research and scientific disciplines involved, and embedding policy fellows in almost every UK government department and all three devolved administrations. It will provide a significant increase in the science and research capabilities of government and will boost the positive impact of scientific research on public policy.

The 2021 pilot demonstrated the value of academic fellowships focused on policy challenges. The fellows directly informed the development of government policy in a range of areas, including:

home energy efficiency

regulation of digital platforms

active travel

security and horizon scanning to support outcomes for future generations

Addressing major challenges

Policymakers need access to evidence and expertise from a range of research and scientific disciplines to address the major challenges facing the UK and to make the most of future opportunities.

Key high-priority policy areas have been identified for the fellowships. These align with UKRI’s five strategic themes, with the addition of data and evaluation.

This alignment will enable the fellowships to contribute to achieving these shared goals, which all tackle large-scale, complex challenges, while giving the fellows access to a broad range of new UKRI research investments:

Building a green future

Securing better health, ageing and wellbeing

Tackling infections

Building a secure and resilient world

Creating opportunities, improving outcomes

Data and evaluation (additional fellowship focus area)

Connecting talent with policymakers

The fellowships, each lasting 18 months, will enhance the relationship between academia, government and research organisations (such as What Works Centres) by improving the flow of evidence, insights and talent.

The aim of the policy fellowships is to help fulfil the potential of research and expertise to inform and shape effective public policy and its implementation. The 2023 scheme is funded by:

Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC)

Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC)

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)

This investment is part of a wider UKRI commitment to facilitate deeper and more enduring connections between researchers and policymakers.

Fellowship benefits

The policy fellowships benefit government and What Works Centre partners by:

supporting policymakers and practitioners to access and use the best and most relevant research when developing and implementing new policies

developing strong research, science and technology capabilities within the civil service and research organisations

improving the flow of knowledge and talent between government, academia and research organisations

raising government leaders’ awareness of the importance of science and innovation

The fellowships benefit the research community by:

providing an exciting opportunity to work in the heart of government or a What Works Centre and use research to inform the major policy challenges of our times

upskilling researchers to enable more effective engagement and collaboration with policymakers

building relationships between academics, research organisations and policy organisations

Supporting researchers, networks and government

As part of the scheme, the fellows are managed as a cohort, connecting them, the partner organisations, and their universities to build new networks and peer support groups.

The 2023 and 2021 cohorts will also connect, providing a network of active and alumni policy fellows which will grow further over the coming years, providing an ever-stronger connection between academia and policy.

This approach complements the exchange of knowledge, insights and evidence across government departments on priority policy areas.

These networks also help to ensure that the policy fellowships have a lasting impact beyond the formal end of the fellowship.