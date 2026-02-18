Department for Transport
4,500 new homes and jobs in Lincolnshire thanks to new government-backed road
The £110 million investment in the North Hykeham Relief Road will also mean faster journeys and less congestion for people across Lincoln and Lincolnshire.
- major upgrade will transform travel, unlock new opportunities, and support growth across Lincolnshire
- backed by over £110 million in government investment, the new link road will ease congestion, improve journey times and make everyday travel smoother for residents and businesses
- vital project will boost the local economy by creating vital infrastructure, unlocking new homes and will increase access to jobs
Tens of thousands of people across Lincoln and Lincolnshire are set to benefit from faster journeys, after the government confirmed funding for the North Hykeham Relief Road today (18 February 2026).
Work will begin just next month with the brand-new dual carriageway between the A46 and A15, backed by over £110 million in government funding, supporting the delivery of 4,500 homes around Lincoln.
The link road will open up new job opportunities through improved connections into Lincoln, reduce congestion in surrounding villages and improve road safety.
The project will also give people more options to travel with safe cycling and walking provisions built into the scheme.
Roads and Buses Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:
Roads are a key link for communities, boosting access to opportunities and jobs, which is why I am delighted to confirm funding for this project.
We’re putting our money where our mouth is, with a £110 million investment that will mean faster journeys and less congestion. I look forward to seeing how it will transform Lincolnshire moving forward.
First proposed in the mid-2000s, the relief road has long been anticipated, with the Department for Transport’s confirmation of funding ensuring drivers can enjoy the new road as soon as possible.
Spades in the ground to kick off work on the project will begin in the middle of March, with an expected completion date of May 2029.
Cllr Sean Matthews, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said:
This is a huge milestone for the project. We’ve now cleared the final hurdle of getting the final piece of Lincoln’s ring road built. Now that all funding for the scheme is in place, our focus will be on making sure Balfour Beatty is ready to hit the ground running ahead of breaking ground in March.
This road will offer huge economic benefits when it’s finished, including opening up land for 4,500 homes and 7 hectares of employment space. It will also contribute £800 million in economic benefits for the county over the next 60 years, which is a massive amount.
Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer for Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said:
The progress of the North Hykeham Relief Road is a truly exciting milestone for Lincolnshire, signalling real momentum behind one of the county’s most significant infrastructure investments.
This project will play a vital role in improving connectivity, reducing congestion and supporting long-term growth, benefiting local businesses, attracting inward investment and strengthening our communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/4500-new-homes-and-jobs-in-lincolnshire-thanks-to-new-government-backed-road
