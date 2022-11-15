£450,000 recovered after NCA is granted account forfeiture orders

More than £450,000 will be recovered from a man offering unregulated investments and loans after the National Crime Agency secured two forfeiture orders against funds held in his personal bank accounts.

In civil recovery proceedings, the NCA argued that Sylvester Esangbedo used a personal account containing $500,000 for business purposes, providing loans and being paid to invest the money of others in hedge funds.

Individuals offering these services must be licensed by HMRC and Mr Esangbedo was not.

A further £20,000 in a separate account was from a Bounce Back Loan, which had been applied for during the pandemic. The application was made for Highwave Ltd, which Mr Esangbedo is a director of, and was the only activity of the company.

Both accounts were frozen while an investigation into the funds was undertaken and, following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates yesterday (14 November), all of the money will be forfeited.

Mr Esangbedo attended the hearing, where the court ordered the forfeiture of all the cash frozen in the accounts, plus interest accrued and legal costs, totalling $500,066.64 & £20,000.

Andy Kelly, Acting Head of the International Corruption Unit at the NCA yesterday said: