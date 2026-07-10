45-year-old woman remanded over alleged £512k Thai cannabis plot

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with smuggling 51.2kg of cannabis from Thailand on a flight to the United Kingdom, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Amy Jayne Durban, of Hemyock, Cullompton, Devon, was arrested by Border Force officers on 6 July at Heathrow Airport having arrived from Bangkok.

It is alleged her suitcases contained 51.2kg of cannabis with a street value of at least £512,000.

Durban was remanded to custody after appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

She will appear at Isleworth Crown Court for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on 6 August.