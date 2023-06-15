Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
£46 million contract awarded to support Armed Forces information access globally
The Ministry of Defence has signed a new Enterprise Agreement with Esri UK worth £46 million, helping UK Armed Forces personnel access the right information, in any situation, across any network and on any device.
- £46 million contract awarded to provide Geographic Information Systems (GIS) globally.
- Armed Forces Personnel to continue receiving the provision of live instant Geographic Information.
- Enterprise Agreement sustains 25 jobs with plans to increase roles over the next three years.
The Ministry of Defence has signed a new Enterprise Agreement with Esri UK worth £46 million, helping UK Armed Forces personnel access the right information, in any situation, across any network and on any device.
Over the next three years, this contract - for the continuation and supply of Geographic Information Systems - will support the MOD’s digital transformation journey to achieve and maintain the information advantage, as well as to shorten decision-making cycles. It will sustain 25 jobs across the UK with plans to increase roles across multiple sites by 50% over that time.
As the Ministry of Defence’s Strategic Geospatial Partner, Esri UK provides users across the MOD with access to its world-leading Geographic Information Systems (GIS), ArcGIS. Offering unique capabilities and deployed on most of the Department’s networks, military personnel use ArcGIS to gain greater insights by applying contextual tools to visualise and analyse their data and then collaborate via maps, apps, dashboards, and reports.
This partnership will maintain the provision of live instant Geographic Information to British troops in remote locations around the world by providing broader and easier access to location-based technologies and services, with some of its uses including Field Operations, mapping, data science, imagery, and data collection and management.
The technology will also enable specialist users to do high-end geospatial information (GEOINT) analysis from deployed front-line units to UK based Defence Intelligence analysts.
Major General Richard Spencer, Director Delivery of Intelligence and Expeditionary Services in Defence Digital, said:
I am pleased to be able to continue to work closely with our strategic partner, Esri UK. They have a key role in assisting us in our ambition to digitally transform all aspects of our business, from corporate workflows to front line operations, to help further improve and shorten our decision-making cycles.
Victoria Cope, Defence Digital Commercial Director, Enterprise, said:
Our partnership with Esri UK delivers critical operational outcomes and will save £21 million over the next three years. This agreement forms part of our strategic approach to address digital spend and leverage our scale across the defence enterprise.
Peter Wilkinson, Managing Director at Esri UK, said:
We look forward to working with our extensive Partner network to help MOD achieve three key outcomes: building the MOD’s Location Infrastructure, with new location services and analytical capabilities; growing the reach of these capabilities across the entirety of MOD’s Enterprise; and developing a world-leading ecosystem of solutions that feed into and off of this Location Infrastructure, enabling a seamless two-way flow of information and intelligence across all their networks. This is how we will unlock the power of location to help MOD achieve and maintain Information Advantage.
The Defence Digital organisation employs around 2,400 personnel including military, civil servants, and contractors. The organisation is responsible for making sure that effective digital and information technology (D&IT) is put into the hands of the military and business front line.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/46-million-contract-awarded-to-support-armed-forces-information-access-globally
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Army resumes training on Ajax15/06/2023 13:15:00
Units of the British Field Army have restarted training on the Ajax vehicles this week, highlighting continued progress in the programme.
Military Air System Certification of Multi-Core Processors15/06/2023 11:05:00
An introduction to the challenges of certification for Multi-Core Processors in safety critical aircraft systems
Major air defence package for Ukraine announced at meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force ministers14/06/2023 12:10:00
The £92m air defence package is being provided through the International Fund for Ukraine, in which the UK is investing a further £250m.
Cyber security for airworthiness: new MAA regulations12/06/2023 13:15:00
To counter threats of cyber-attack on military air systems, new regulation has been introduced to assess and mitigate potential impacts on air safety.
UK’s specialist radar workforce receives £270 million boost12/06/2023 10:15:00
Critical radars that protect the Royal Navy’s warships against hostile airborne and seaborne attacks will be upgraded and maintained under a £270 million deal.
RAF Typhoons intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours09/06/2023 16:25:00
In a single 24 hour period, Royal Air Force Typhoons scrambled twice to intercept several Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace.
DCDC celebrates 10 years of Swedish Armed Forces cooperation09/06/2023 15:15:15
Members of the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) and Swedish Armed Forces gathered to mark their decade-long partnership of working together.
Ukrainian military chaplains receive training from British Army07/06/2023 15:20:00
Ten Ukrainian military chaplains have completed two weeks of training with their UK counterparts in the first course of its kind.