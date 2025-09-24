48 projects backed to turn cutting-edge research into businesses

UKRI backs cutting-edge projects, from home tests for endometriosis to AI for accessible travel, to grow into market-leading products and services.

A new £9 million proof of concept programme spans medicine, space science, the environment and artificial intelligence (AI).

It will help to harness the potential of world-leading UK research to improve lives.

The 48 projects are receiving funding to support and accelerate the development of new or improved technologies, products, processes and services.

The aim is to use research to drive growth and create the jobs of tomorrow.

Click here for the full press release