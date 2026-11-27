Innovate UK
|Printable version
£49 million funding announced for UK creative industries
£49 million of government funding will help dozens of creative businesses and hubs from South Wales to Glasgow innovate, grow, create jobs and compete globally.
Games studios, music tech start-ups, advertising tech firms, and film and TV innovators are set to share over £45 million of government funding.
The funding comes from UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Creative Industries Programme in line with the government’s £500 million Creative Industries Sector Plan.
The investments were announced at the BEYOND conference in Salford. They will fund new products, services and business models, from developments in creative technology to improvements in green design.
Supporting regional growth
The funding aims to support the regional growth of the creative industries across the country, not just in London and the South East.
It supports the government’s aim to make the creative industries a strong investment opportunity and a good place to work, and grow your business whoever you are and wherever you live.
The package includes:
- £34 million for the second wave of five creative industries clusters (Amgen, Green Design North, CreateSci, ScreenJourneys and UK Publishing Futures)
- £10 million for 40 high-growth ‘createch’ (creative technology) businesses through the Next Wave pilot
- £5 million to extend the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which is generating evidence to shape the future of the UK’s creative industries
Major growth potential
Creative Industries Minister Ian Murray said:
As we set out in our Creative Industries Sector Plan, this Government is committed to ensuring that the creative industries can thrive in all corners of the UK by making businesses stronger and improving access to creative careers.
This package of investment speaks to that through decentralisation and innovation.
These are projects and organisations with major growth potential, and we’re excited to see what they can achieve with this boost.
World-leading creative industries
UKRI Creative Industries Champion and Executive Chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) Professor Christopher Smith said:
The creative industries are a powerful engine for growth, creating jobs in all four nations of the UK and driving R&D innovation.
The investments announced in our world-leading creative industries are ambitious and wide-ranging, taking in five new Creative Industries Clusters that reach right across the UK and 40 businesses working at the current edge of createch.
Together, these investments demonstrate the extraordinary vitality, diversity and ingenuity of our world-class creative industries, and the central role they play in shaping the UK’s future economy through innovation, collaboration and creativity.
Tackling barriers
The government announced the Creative Industries Sector Plan in 2025, published as part of the Industrial Strategy.
The new 10-year plan aims to tackle barriers to growth and maximise opportunities across the creative industries sector.
The Sector Plan committed £380 million of government funding to the growth of the creative industries.
New creative industries clusters
The second round of recipients for the Creative Industries Clusters programme, delivered by AHRC, has been announced.
This investment builds both on two current clusters, and past investments in creative industries clusters stretching back almost a decade.
The programme brings together universities, businesses, local and regional policymakers and private funders to drive research, innovation and growth in the creative industries.
It can also give students real world experience on live projects, which can lead to future job opportunities.
The five new clusters are:
- Amgen, led by University of South Wales
- Green Design North, led by Manchester Metropolitan University
- CreateSci, led by University of East Anglia
- ScreenJourneys, led by King’s College London
- UK Publishing Futures, led by Northumbria University
£10 million for createch businesses
The UK’s next generation of createch innovators are being supported to grow through Next Wave, delivered by Innovate UK.
The businesses will receive funding and growth support to strengthen the UK’s createch sector. Createch combines creativity and advanced technology to develop new products, services and experiences.
Following a highly competitive process, 40 small and medium-sized enterprises across 10 UK regions have secured grants ranging from £110,000 to £500,000.
Each business will match at least 30% of its innovation costs.
Redefining what’s possible
The recipients span advertising, gaming, music, film, TV and the arts.
Their innovations are redefining what’s possible, whether it’s:
- turning real human scans into lifelike digital characters
- streaming immersive 4D performances live
- making learning interactive through voice-powered gaming
- protecting children’s identities and artists’ creative rights in the age of artificial intelligence (AI)
Further information
Creative Industries Clusters summaries
Amgen, led by The University of South Wales
An industry-led cluster for Wales (amgen is Welsh for ‘alternative’ or ‘better’).
Through a bespoke innovation programme combining live performance and creative technology, Amgen will enable collaboration across rural, coastal and post-industrial microclusters.
It will build capacity within local ecosystems and create testbeds for innovation for creative research and development (R&D).
Green Design North, led by Manchester Metropolitan University
This cluster is led with Lancaster, Sheffield Hallam and Northumbria universities, with the Design Council as a strategic partner.
It links research, industry and civic leaders across the north of England to grow design businesses in the region.
CreateSci, led by University of East Anglia
A cluster that will grow East Anglia’s creative industries through upskilling, and work with the life science and clean energy sectors.
It aims to tackle two barriers to creative industry growth:
- slow creative technology adoption due to limited capacity and facilities
- dispersed geography that discourages investment
This cluster is led by the University of East Anglia in partnership with universities across the region.
CreateSci will provide the shared facilities, networks and partnerships that creative businesses need to innovate and attract investment.
ScreenJourneys, led by King’s College London
The first four-nations creative industries cluster, drawing on the strengths of partners in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast while working with destinations across the UK.
It will focus on screen tourism, travel inspired by destinations across the UK made famous on film and TV screens.
It aims to establish the infrastructure and innovation to make screen tourism a recognised part of the UK creative economy.
UK Publishing Futures, led by Northumbria University
Publishing Futures will help publishers, small businesses and freelancers to grow, develop new products, reach new markets.
It will also test how AI can be used responsibly in publishing and how UK publishing can become more sustainable as a sector.
The cluster will create skilled jobs across the region and build on investment from major publishers including Hachette, Pan Macmillan and Bonnier.
Next Wave recipients
Next Wave: breakthrough wave one winners profiles.
Read more about the Next Wave programme.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/49-million-funding-announced-for-uk-creative-industries/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
UKRI invests £14m to help young people into education and work27/11/2026 10:15:00
UKRI's Skills for NEET Young People Challenge will develop ways of improving education, training and employment engagement and opportunities for young people.
STFC software reveals how spinal discs respond to pressure23/11/2026 09:10:00
Software has helped researchers turn complex 3D X-ray images into precise measurements.
Charging towards the battery electric future13/11/2026 09:25:00
The Battery Innovation Programme has awarded £28.6m to 27 projects to strengthen the UK battery sector and boost national capability.
More businesses to benefit from critical technology scheme09/11/2026 10:05:00
The Future Technology Research and Innovation (FTRI) visa scheme has been broadened so that more businesses can benefit.
New technology to spot illness years earlier gets UKRI backing09/11/2026 09:05:00
People across the UK could soon benefit from apps that listen to coughs, an AI wellbeing coach to manage heart disease and routine eye scans that detect diabetes.
Research England confirms university funding changes from 2027-2806/11/2026 09:20:00
Research England refreshes vision and funding approach for English universities, with changes to targeted funding streams from the 2027 to 2028 academic year.
UK start-up space mission aims to transform cancer therapies26/10/2026 10:10:00
BioOrbit sends pharmaceutical research platform to the International Space Station (ISS) following record £9.8 million investment.
New centre will unlock secrets of early brain development26/10/2026 09:10:00
A landmark centre aims to discover exactly how the human brain develops from infancy for the very first time.