£49 million of government funding will help dozens of creative businesses and hubs from South Wales to Glasgow innovate, grow, create jobs and compete globally.

Games studios, music tech start-ups, advertising tech firms, and film and TV innovators are set to share over £45 million of government funding.

The funding comes from UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Creative Industries Programme in line with the government’s £500 million Creative Industries Sector Plan.

The investments were announced at the BEYOND conference in Salford. They will fund new products, services and business models, from developments in creative technology to improvements in green design.

Supporting regional growth

The funding aims to support the regional growth of the creative industries across the country, not just in London and the South East.

It supports the government’s aim to make the creative industries a strong investment opportunity and a good place to work, and grow your business whoever you are and wherever you live.

The package includes:

£34 million for the second wave of five creative industries clusters (Amgen, Green Design North, CreateSci, ScreenJourneys and UK Publishing Futures)

£10 million for 40 high-growth ‘createch’ (creative technology) businesses through the Next Wave pilot

£5 million to extend the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which is generating evidence to shape the future of the UK’s creative industries

Major growth potential

Creative Industries Minister Ian Murray said:

As we set out in our Creative Industries Sector Plan, this Government is committed to ensuring that the creative industries can thrive in all corners of the UK by making businesses stronger and improving access to creative careers. This package of investment speaks to that through decentralisation and innovation. These are projects and organisations with major growth potential, and we’re excited to see what they can achieve with this boost.

World-leading creative industries

UKRI Creative Industries Champion and Executive Chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) Professor Christopher Smith said:

The creative industries are a powerful engine for growth, creating jobs in all four nations of the UK and driving R&D innovation. The investments announced in our world-leading creative industries are ambitious and wide-ranging, taking in five new Creative Industries Clusters that reach right across the UK and 40 businesses working at the current edge of createch. Together, these investments demonstrate the extraordinary vitality, diversity and ingenuity of our world-class creative industries, and the central role they play in shaping the UK’s future economy through innovation, collaboration and creativity.

Tackling barriers

The government announced the Creative Industries Sector Plan in 2025, published as part of the Industrial Strategy.

The new 10-year plan aims to tackle barriers to growth and maximise opportunities across the creative industries sector.

The Sector Plan committed £380 million of government funding to the growth of the creative industries.

New creative industries clusters

The second round of recipients for the Creative Industries Clusters programme, delivered by AHRC, has been announced.

This investment builds both on two current clusters, and past investments in creative industries clusters stretching back almost a decade.

The programme brings together universities, businesses, local and regional policymakers and private funders to drive research, innovation and growth in the creative industries.

It can also give students real world experience on live projects, which can lead to future job opportunities.

The five new clusters are:

Amgen, led by University of South Wales

Green Design North, led by Manchester Metropolitan University

CreateSci, led by University of East Anglia

ScreenJourneys, led by King’s College London

UK Publishing Futures, led by Northumbria University

£10 million for createch businesses

The UK’s next generation of createch innovators are being supported to grow through Next Wave, delivered by Innovate UK.

The businesses will receive funding and growth support to strengthen the UK’s createch sector. Createch combines creativity and advanced technology to develop new products, services and experiences.

Following a highly competitive process, 40 small and medium-sized enterprises across 10 UK regions have secured grants ranging from £110,000 to £500,000.

Each business will match at least 30% of its innovation costs.

Redefining what’s possible

The recipients span advertising, gaming, music, film, TV and the arts.

Their innovations are redefining what’s possible, whether it’s:

turning real human scans into lifelike digital characters

streaming immersive 4D performances live

making learning interactive through voice-powered gaming

protecting children’s identities and artists’ creative rights in the age of artificial intelligence (AI)