£4m river embankment repairs now complete protecting over 170 properties at Airmyn

A £4 million project to protect more than 170 residential and other properties from the risk of flooding at Airmyn near Goole is now complete.

The Environment Agency has worked to reinforce a major section of embankment on the River Aire, using rock armour and sheet piles to prevent the existing bank from collapse and future erosion.

The work started in Autumn 2022 after the riverbank was found to be eroding in front of existing flood defences at the village of Airmyn. A plan was developed to stabilise the bank to help maintain the current standard of flood protection for residents into the future.

The area has been hit by flooding historically with a tidal surge in 2013, the Boxing Day floods of 2015 and widespread flooding of the Lower Aire washlands in February 2020.

As part of the work over 180 sheet piles, each 9.5m long, were installed in the ground to stop any potential collapse of the riverbank. Finally, 6,000 tonnes of rocks have then been placed on the riverbank to prevent future erosion.

All of the work was completed using boats and specialist floating equipment placed in the river to allow safe access and minimise disruption to the local community.

Dean Hamblin senior advisor at the Environment Agency said:

The completion of these repairs at Airmyn mean the defences are now strengthened to continue protecting the local community this winter and beyond. These £4m works will provide more than £20m economic benefit to the area over the next twenty years, protect 171 residential properties in Airmyn village, along with many more in the surrounding area including Goole. All our flood defences are checked and maintained to ensure they are winter ready – helping to reduce the risk of flooding to communities across the country.

Rock armour in place at Airmyn

Now the main work to protect the bank is complete, the Environment Agency is looking at the potential to enhance the biodiversity in the area and complete further landscape works, such as tree planting, infilling hedgerows and possibly creating some small ponds or wetland areas. A further small compound may be set up while these works are done.

If you require any further information, you can contact the Lower Aire Team by calling our general enquiries number 03708 506 506 or via emailing us at: YORKS_LowerAire@environment-agency.gov.uk