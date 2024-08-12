Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
4th anniversary of the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus: joint statement
The United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union have released a joint statement on the 4th anniversary of the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus
Joint statement from the Governments of the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom, and the European Union:
Four years on from the fraudulent 2020 presidential election and the appalling human rights crackdown in Belarus, the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union stand in solidarity with the people of Belarus who, in spite of continued repression by the Lukashenko regime, have peacefully and courageously pressed for democratic change, respect for human rights, and the release of all political prisoners. We affirm that the sanctions we have recently announced represent a coordinated, multilateral effort to advance accountability for the Lukashenko regime.
We call on Belarusian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the almost 1,400 political prisoners being held in Belarusian prisons. We will continue to consider our options, including additional sanctions, to hold accountable those who enable the Lukashenko regime’s suppression of democracy in Belarus. We will also continue to take meaningful steps to expose and cut off the flow of crucial support and components through Belarus that fuel Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, while maintaining our support for the Belarusian people.
