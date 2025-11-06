5 key takeaways from the new Post-16 Education and Skills white paper

The new Post-16 Education and Skills white paper was published on 20 October 2025 – but what is the Post-16 Education and Skills white paper, and why does it matter?

White papers are policy documents produced by the Government that set out proposals for future legislation. This new whitepaper outlines significant future reforms to qualifications and pathways for learners aged 16 and over, including changes to the types of qualifications available, how they’re structured and assessed, and when they’ll be introduced.

Here, I’ll outline the five key things that you need to know from the white paper.

1. The 16-19 qualification landscape is being simplified

From 2025 onwards, there will be just three qualification routes for 16–19 learners:

A Levels

T Levels (large, occupational qualifications)

V Levels (new vocational certificates).

V Levels are small (360 guided learning hours) and designed to be combined in a ‘pick and mix’ fashion. They’ll be available in key sectors like education, health and social care, travel and tourism, sport, and protective services.

These will replace the current mix of vocational qualifications such as TOQs and AAQs, and subjects will be determined by the Department for Education (DfE) based on evidence of need.

2. T Levels remain the only large vocational qualification

T Levels will continue to be the main full-time technical qualification. The Government may develop more T Levels where there’s evidence of strong existing provision. Areas such as social care, sport, travel and tourism, and protective services could be considered for future expansion.

This is something that awarding organisations like us here at NCFE will monitor closely to ensure sector needs are represented and met.

3. Level 2 is getting a clearer structure

There will be two new pathways at Level 2:

Further Study Pathway (1 year): includes a new Foundation Certificate and supports progression to A, T or V Levels.

Occupational Pathway (2 years): includes an occupational certificate with both core and job-specific content.

All content will be set nationally by the DfE, and assessment and grading decisions will be set by Ofqual. The qualifications will allow learners to transfer between the Further Study and Occupational pathways. Subjects will mirror those available at Level 3, with some grouped together for simplicity.

4. Content will be centrally written and mapped to standards

The new qualifications will be based on centrally developed content, selectively mapped to occupational standards. Ofqual will set design rules for V Level structure, assessment and grading, and a consistent grading scale is expected across all V Level qualifications.

There will be no awarding organisation branding on V Levels. This approach aims to ensure consistency, quality and relevance to employers, while reducing duplication across the system.

5. It’s not all happening right now

Some new V Levels, Foundation Certificates, and Occupational Certificates are expected to be available for first teaching from 2027, with full rollout by the 2030-31 academic year. It’s understood that, wherever possible, these qualifications will be rolled out together so that each pathway is reformed across both levels, taking a route-by-route approach.

The Government will confirm the implementation timetable in its consultation response, expected in early 2026. Existing qualifications will be defunded as new T Levels and V Levels are approved for delivery.

Moving into the future

Other suggested reforms include new English and maths preparation for GCSE Level 1 qualifications, new Higher Technical Qualification awarding powers for colleges, and the introduction of short, flexible training courses funded through the apprenticeship levy from April 2026.

Here at NCFE, we’ll continue to monitor developments, assess the impact of these reforms, and work to ensure the best outcomes for our customers – keeping you updated as our understanding evolves and further details emerge.