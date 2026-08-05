£5 million for Princes Street recovery

Deputy First Minister visits site and meets council leader.

Up to £5 million will be made available to help support recovery from the fire on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth will meet with City of Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher this morning following a tour of the site of the blaze at the former Debenhams store which broke out on 9 July.

The funding will be administered by the council and include support for a number of areas to assist the recovery from the fire, including support to incentivise and assist with travel around the city, acknowledging the concerns of businesses facing reduced footfall after the closure on Princes Street, in particular along the tram route to Leith and Newhaven.

It will also provide assistance to help secure the site and make the building safe to facilitate the reopening of Princes Street, as well as support for festival operators forced to relocate.

The Deputy First Minister has also confirmed that work is underway with Highland Council to finalise the financial support that the Scottish Government will provide for recovery from the Cairngorms fire.

Ms Gilruth said:

“This fire has caused widespread difficulties in Edinburgh, not just in the city centre but extending north into Leith and Newhaven, as business and commuters adjust to the disruption caused by the fire.

“The Scottish Government has been determined from the start to ensure that we are ready to support the council in assisting those affected and the funding being set out today will help to keep the city moving and to adapt, while also enabling long term recovery.

“The impact in the capital has been significant at a time when the August festivals are getting underway. The Scottish Government is committed to working urgently with partners to ensure there is the fullest possible recovery, including the reopening of Princes Street as soon as is safely possible.”

Background

Work is taking place to finalise arrangements for the support package which will be made available to the council.

Due to serious concerns about the structural integrity of the building a substantial exclusion zone was established and remains in place around the affected section of Princes Street.

An update on support to be made available in the aftermath of the Cairngorms fire will follow in due course.