£5 million investment in tourism projects will enhance visitor experience

Tourism projects in Wales are set to receive a share of millions of pounds to invest in getting the basics right for visitors.

The £5 million Brilliant Basics fund supports schemes that deliver improvements to essential visitor infrastructure at tourism destinations across the length and breadth of the country.

Announcing the full list of projects set to benefit between 2025 and 2027 today (Wednesday 14 May) during Wales Tourism Week, the Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for tourism, Rebecca Evans, noted the vital role the fund plays in ensuring all visitors continue to receive a warm Welsh welcome

From new changing facilities on Barry Island to glamping pods in Carmarthenshire and campervan parking facilities across Denbighshire, the latest round of funding will mean the Welsh Government has provided over £15 million towards Brilliant Basics since the fund was established in 2021.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

I am delighted to announce this significant investment in tourism infrastructure as Visit Wales’ latest campaign – ‘Year of Croeso’ – continues to share our warm ‘croeso’ and unique ‘hwyl’ with the world. Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy, but we recognise that increased visitor numbers can sometimes put pressure on local infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations. This funding will help address these challenges while supporting our commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism. By investing in these basic but essential facilities, we are not only enhancing the visitor experience but also supporting local communities and protecting our natural environment for generations to come.

Priority areas for this funding round included alleviating pressures at tourism 'hot spots', promoting environmentally sustainable destinations, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall visitor experience.

The Cabinet Secretary recently visited Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd, which was previously awarded £288,000 from the fund to create an accessible event space within the park.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council invested in transforming an under-utilised area into a dynamic event space with an accessible pathway and improved entrance.

The space now provides a flexible venue for cultural events and performances, catering to both community needs and visitors.

Cllr Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Prosperity and Development, said: