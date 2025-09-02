£5 million of government funding for 26 innovative rail projects to boost passenger experience

Winning projects focus on improving safety on rail platforms and enhancing passenger safety across the UK.

First-of-a-Kind competition winners will deliver innovative projects aimed at increasing safety, reducing bridge strikes and incorporating AI technology

previous winners’ projects are already being used across the railways, improving efficiency, safety and reliability

£5 million government funding demonstrates commitment to boosting passenger experience, encouraging more people to choose rail and driving economic growth

Twenty-six cutting-edge projects aimed at improving passenger experience on the railway have launched, supported by a multi-million pound funding package by the Department for Transport (DfT).

In partnership with Innovate UK, working closely with Network Rail and train operators, the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) competition offers grant funding for innovative projects to be tested on the railway, to give them a better chance at being bought by train operators, freight companies and Network Rail.

Given the Transport Secretary’s clear direction to put passengers at the heart of every journey, this year’s winning projects focus on improving safety at the platforms, passenger safety and reducing incidents of vehicles hitting railway bridges. Through working closely with Network Rail and train operators, these innovations will help to improve rail services and infrastructure where it’s needed most.

Among the winning projects is IntelliPan Network, which will reduce delays for passengers by using AI to detect faults on overhead lines, eliminating dangerous, service-disrupting dewirements.

Another successful project, SafeRide 5G, will empower passengers to report incidents using their own devices safely and privately via onboard wifi, boosting response times and removing key barriers to reporting, improving passenger safety.

Twenty-six successful projects will be supported with £5 million in funding from DfT, demonstrating the government’s commitment to trialling innovative technology to modernise our railway and boost the passenger experience. These projects will help to deliver better services for passengers, encouraging more people to take the train and supporting growth as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said:

The winners of this competition are taking cutting-edge technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rail industry, making a railway that works better for the people and goods using it. These innovations are putting safety, reliability and passenger experience first, like IntelliPan Network using AI to detect faults on overhead lines, reducing disruption caused by dangerous dewirements. Through this funding, we are building a platform on which innovation can thrive, giving new technologies a chance to succeed and driving economic growth as part of the Plan for Change.

Previous competition winners are already being used widely across the railways, like the Portable Track Geometry Measurement System, which provides immediate track information to engineers to speed up the lifting of speed restrictions or line closures, getting passengers to their destinations quicker.

Mike Biddle, Executive Director for Net Zero at Innovate UK, said:

The innovations receiving support through this competition will contribute to a more accessible, safer, and efficient railway system throughout the UK. The competition highlights the importance of collaboration with industry partners and focuses on delivering high-maturity demonstrations, ensuring seamless integration into the existing railway infrastructure. Delivered by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, on behalf of the Department for Transport, the FOAK rail programme seeks to identify and support outstanding, innovative solutions. Funded organisations will showcase the creativity and impact of their ideas through live demonstrations.

The 26 successful projects have today (2 September 2025) started work on the new technologies, with testing to take place over the coming months. See the full list of winners.

