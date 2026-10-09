5 takeaways from the Labour Party Conference 2026 for education and skills

Coming away from Labour Party Conference, one thing was clear: education and skills will be fundamental to delivering the Government’s ambitions for the country.

There was plenty to digest, but five themes stood out to me and could have significant implications for our sector.

1. There is real determination to tackle the youth employment challenge

There's widespread recognition that too many young people are finding themselves outside education, employment or training, and an equally strong sense that no single organisation can solve this alone.

Politicians, education providers, and employers all have a role to play. The challenge now is turning that shared intent into action, creating clearer pathways into employment, and ensuring young people have the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to succeed.

Youth employment was the theme of countless fringe events, and Alan Milburn appeared at many of them, ahead of his widely anticipated final report of the independent review into young people and work. This Government will want to see numbers falling as soon as possible, but it remains to be seen if they will accept all the recommendations in the report.

2. Technical education is becoming increasingly local

The direction of travel towards greater devolution is clear, with more responsibility being placed in the hands of mayors and regional leaders.

For education and skills providers, that means thinking carefully about how provision aligns with local labour markets and economic priorities. A nationally coherent skills system will increasingly need to respond to distinctly local needs.

That makes strong relationships between providers, employers, and regional decision-makers more important than ever.

3. Vocational GCSEs could provide the start of a clearer technical pathway

There is a real ambition to strengthen technical and vocational education much earlier in a learner’s journey.

Industry-aligned vocational GCSEs appear to be the Government’s preferred option, but full details of the policy are yet to be decided. If designed right, they have the potential to introduce young people to technical routes earlier, give them meaningful workplace skills, and provide a clearer line of sight from the classroom to further education, apprenticeships, and employment.

Success, however, will depend on also reforming performance measures, which currently incentivise schools towards an academic offer.

4. The Government is thinking long term

Several of the policies and ideas being discussed, particularly in the Prime Minister’s speech, will take years to deliver, with some extending beyond the next general election.

That brings an inevitable degree of political risk, but skills systems require consistency and long-term investment. A long term vision is therefore welcome, provided it's accompanied by the stability needed to turn ambition into lasting change.

5. Skills will underpin ambitions far beyond education

Perhaps my biggest takeaway is that skills policy cannot be viewed in isolation.

Whether the ambition is to transform social care, build significantly more homes, or position the UK at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, delivery will depend on having enough people with the right skills.

That means high-quality education, training, and professional development opportunities aren't simply outcomes of good education policy. They are essential economic and social success.

For our sector, the opportunity is significant, but so is the responsibility.

If these ambitions are to become reality, we need a skills system that is responsive to employers, rooted in the needs of local communities, and able to give people meaningful opportunities throughout their lives.

The next challenge is ensuring that the enthusiasm and ambition evident at conference translate into delivery.

To stay up to date with the policies shaping the future of education and skills, explore our post-16 reforms hub.