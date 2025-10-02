5 things educators should know about using AI in education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every sector, and education is no exception. While the potential is exciting, the pace of change is leaving some educators feeling overwhelmed and uncertain.

At a recent panel discussion, I spoke with two sector experts who shared their insights and concerns about adopting AI thoughtfully in learning environments.

Andy Duffy from Barking and Dagenham College and Scott Hayden from Basingstoke College of Technology are two digital and AI leaders in the sector. Here’s what they said about their AI journeys, hopes and fears.

1. Put people first: educators, then learners

Scott and Andy agreed that their journeys began with supporting colleagues. Before introducing AI tools into classrooms, it’s vital that educators feel confident, curious, and well-supported.

Bespoke feedback tools, for example, are being designed with “built-in friction” to ensure that teachers stay fully engaged rather than simply automating a full task.

The message from Andy and Scott was clear: while AI will change the role of educators, it won’t replace the essential pedagogy that lies at the heart of learning.

2. Rethink feedback and assessment for authentic learning

Assessment and feedback are at the core of current AI developments for both Andy and Scott. Teachers face immense workloads, including being buried under mountains of marking. Scott emphasised the positive move towards authentic assessment, which encourages creativity and real-world skills, and encouraged awarding organisations to support this move by telling their centres to “stop doing essays for everything!”.

For vocational and technical learners in particular, this shift could look like assessments that genuinely reflect their applied knowledge and abilities. AI assistance for learners is being developed to provide instant, personalised feedback for these types of formative assessments.

Andy told us that the demand for practice assessments with instantaneous feedback is growing rapidly. His feedback tool (www.markus.tech) received over 9,000 mock questions from 900 learners in one college before their GCSE Maths and English assessments and provided instant feedback on their handwritten answers.

The evidence showed that some learners return multiple times to try and improve their mark, and that improves their learning and exam performance.

3. Balance innovation with caution

Adopting AI is a journey, not a race. Scott and Andy demonstrated caution in their work, noting that not every innovation should be rushed into classrooms.

The balance lies in embracing the excitement of new tools while ensuring thorough checks and challenges are in place. AI is fundamentally different from past technologies because it can make decisions, so we must be “intentional, deliberate, and mindful” in how we use it.

There’s also a personal development worry as learners form deep and sometimes even intimate connections with their AI companions. Safeguarding and wellbeing become top priorities, and educating learners about the technology behind their chatbot is critical.

Scott felt that education providers have a duty of care to support students as they learn to live alongside AI, highlighting the need for robust policies and open conversations.

4. Don’t lose professional judgement

A challenge raised in the discussion was whether teachers could lose touch with assessment criteria if they rely too heavily on AI to mark.

The solution is not to shy away from technology but to blend it with professional judgement, ensuring teachers remain experts and learners benefit from the best of both worlds.

5. Embrace the privilege of transformation

Ultimately, the discussion concluded that we are privileged to be working in education at this time of transformation. The future of assessment, they hope, will be a varied tapestry of learning where the process is valued just as much as the outcome.

Staff at colleges and training providers should nurture curiosity (both their own and their learners’), embrace innovation thoughtfully, and use AI assistance to light the fire in their learners.

To discover more practical advice and guidance on adopting AI in assessment, visit our Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in assessments page.