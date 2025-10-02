NCFE
|Printable version
5 things educators should know about using AI in education
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every sector, and education is no exception. While the potential is exciting, the pace of change is leaving some educators feeling overwhelmed and uncertain.
At a recent panel discussion, I spoke with two sector experts who shared their insights and concerns about adopting AI thoughtfully in learning environments.
Andy Duffy from Barking and Dagenham College and Scott Hayden from Basingstoke College of Technology are two digital and AI leaders in the sector. Here’s what they said about their AI journeys, hopes and fears.
1. Put people first: educators, then learners
Scott and Andy agreed that their journeys began with supporting colleagues. Before introducing AI tools into classrooms, it’s vital that educators feel confident, curious, and well-supported.
Bespoke feedback tools, for example, are being designed with “built-in friction” to ensure that teachers stay fully engaged rather than simply automating a full task.
The message from Andy and Scott was clear: while AI will change the role of educators, it won’t replace the essential pedagogy that lies at the heart of learning.
2. Rethink feedback and assessment for authentic learning
Assessment and feedback are at the core of current AI developments for both Andy and Scott. Teachers face immense workloads, including being buried under mountains of marking. Scott emphasised the positive move towards authentic assessment, which encourages creativity and real-world skills, and encouraged awarding organisations to support this move by telling their centres to “stop doing essays for everything!”.
For vocational and technical learners in particular, this shift could look like assessments that genuinely reflect their applied knowledge and abilities. AI assistance for learners is being developed to provide instant, personalised feedback for these types of formative assessments.
Andy told us that the demand for practice assessments with instantaneous feedback is growing rapidly. His feedback tool (www.markus.tech) received over 9,000 mock questions from 900 learners in one college before their GCSE Maths and English assessments and provided instant feedback on their handwritten answers.
The evidence showed that some learners return multiple times to try and improve their mark, and that improves their learning and exam performance.
3. Balance innovation with caution
Adopting AI is a journey, not a race. Scott and Andy demonstrated caution in their work, noting that not every innovation should be rushed into classrooms.
The balance lies in embracing the excitement of new tools while ensuring thorough checks and challenges are in place. AI is fundamentally different from past technologies because it can make decisions, so we must be “intentional, deliberate, and mindful” in how we use it.
There’s also a personal development worry as learners form deep and sometimes even intimate connections with their AI companions. Safeguarding and wellbeing become top priorities, and educating learners about the technology behind their chatbot is critical.
Scott felt that education providers have a duty of care to support students as they learn to live alongside AI, highlighting the need for robust policies and open conversations.
4. Don’t lose professional judgement
A challenge raised in the discussion was whether teachers could lose touch with assessment criteria if they rely too heavily on AI to mark.
The solution is not to shy away from technology but to blend it with professional judgement, ensuring teachers remain experts and learners benefit from the best of both worlds.
5. Embrace the privilege of transformation
Ultimately, the discussion concluded that we are privileged to be working in education at this time of transformation. The future of assessment, they hope, will be a varied tapestry of learning where the process is valued just as much as the outcome.
Staff at colleges and training providers should nurture curiosity (both their own and their learners’), embrace innovation thoughtfully, and use AI assistance to light the fire in their learners.
To discover more practical advice and guidance on adopting AI in assessment, visit our Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in assessments page.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/5-things-educators-should-know-about-using-ai-in-education/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
New report finds almost three-quarters of teaching assistants are thinking about changing careers26/09/2025 09:15:00
A new report from the education charity and leading awarding organisation NCFE has found that the majority of current teaching assistants (TAs) are considering leaving the profession.
NCFE launches new qualifications to support recruitment and create pathways into social care23/09/2025 16:15:00
A leading awarding organisation for the health and social care sector has seen a series of new qualifications approved that will provide more routes into this critical workforce.
Social Impact Fund: Inspiring through adventure22/09/2025 14:15:00
St Aidan's RC Primary School is at the heart of its community, serving over 200 children in Ashington.
London Institute of Early Years: empowering educators through accredited CPD22/09/2025 11:25:00
The London Institute of Early Years (the Institute), part of London Early Years Foundation (LEYF), is dedicated to advancing knowledge, practice, and innovation in early childhood education.
Championing education: NCFE’s role in shaping the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship16/09/2025 09:15:00
In today’s dynamic educational environment, the role of teaching assistants (TAs) is more important than ever.
Learner stories: “Working in elderly care helped me have a different perspective on life”11/09/2025 15:15:15
Zachary Southall, aged 18, recently completed his Health T Level at Walsall College. Now preparing to begin his physiotherapy degree at university, Zachary reflects on how the course has shaped his understanding of healthcare and helped him build the confidence and skills needed to pursue his long-term career ambitions.
IIHC: How Vietnam’s first 5-star hotel school became internationally accredited09/09/2025 09:15:00
As the first and only hotel school in Vietnam to operate within a 5-star international hotel complex, Imperial International Hospitality Management College (IIHC) delivers world-class hospitality education tailored to the evolving demands of Vietnam’s tourism industry.
Learner stories: “I chose to study a T Level because I knew I wanted to work with children”28/08/2025 15:15:15
Faith Pitt, aged 18, recently completed the Education and Early Years T Level at Walsall College, achieving a distinction grade.