5 ways drivers can save money and avoid costly mistakes as summer travel peaks

Hundreds of thousands of drivers will be on the roads this week as the summer comes to an end – whether that be coming back from a festival, wrapping up a holiday or fitting in a final day trip. From filling up to paying for parking, driving costs can quickly add up. But a little planning can help motorists save money and avoid unexpected charges.

1. Shop around to find the cheapest fuel and save money

Fuel prices can vary significantly between nearby petrol stations. You can quickly find the cheapest petrol and diesel on apps and websites using Fuel Finder data before you fill up.

2. Fill up where you’ve got more choice and avoid motorway service areas

Fuel prices tend to be lower in places with lots of petrol stations competing for customers. Try not to leave filling up until you’re on the motorway as they are often more expensive than nearby petrol stations.

3. Always check the signs when parking

Not all car parks operate in the same way – even car parks at the same supermarket chain can have different rules. Some offer free parking but still require you to enter your details and validate your stay or face charges. Don’t get caught out!

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4. Keep evidence if something goes wrong when parking

If a payment machine isn’t working, your car breaks down or another issue arises, take photos and keep receipts. These could be invaluable if you need to challenge a parking charge later.

5. Don’t ignore a parking charge notice

If you receive a parking charge notice and think it’s been issued incorrectly, act quickly. Drivers have the right to appeal but you must have evidence to get a charge cancelled or reduced. Even if you don’t plan to appeal, paying promptly usually means you can benefit from a lower charge.