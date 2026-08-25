Competition & Markets Authority
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5 ways drivers can save money and avoid costly mistakes as summer travel peaks
Consumer expert Emma Cochrane shares tips for drivers travelling at one of the busiest times of the year.
Hundreds of thousands of drivers will be on the roads this week as the summer comes to an end – whether that be coming back from a festival, wrapping up a holiday or fitting in a final day trip. From filling up to paying for parking, driving costs can quickly add up. But a little planning can help motorists save money and avoid unexpected charges.
1. Shop around to find the cheapest fuel and save money
Fuel prices can vary significantly between nearby petrol stations. You can quickly find the cheapest petrol and diesel on apps and websites using Fuel Finder data before you fill up.
2. Fill up where you’ve got more choice and avoid motorway service areas
Fuel prices tend to be lower in places with lots of petrol stations competing for customers. Try not to leave filling up until you’re on the motorway as they are often more expensive than nearby petrol stations.
3. Always check the signs when parking
Not all car parks operate in the same way – even car parks at the same supermarket chain can have different rules. Some offer free parking but still require you to enter your details and validate your stay or face charges. Don’t get caught out!
How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:Private parking charges - how to avoid getting caught out (YouTube short)
4. Keep evidence if something goes wrong when parking
If a payment machine isn’t working, your car breaks down or another issue arises, take photos and keep receipts. These could be invaluable if you need to challenge a parking charge later.
5. Don’t ignore a parking charge notice
If you receive a parking charge notice and think it’s been issued incorrectly, act quickly. Drivers have the right to appeal but you must have evidence to get a charge cancelled or reduced. Even if you don’t plan to appeal, paying promptly usually means you can benefit from a lower charge.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/5-ways-drivers-can-save-money-and-avoid-costly-mistakes-as-summer-travel-peaks
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