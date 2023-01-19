£5.1 million brings comfort to communities across Wales

This month, 90 community groups and organisations across Wales are welcoming the New Year with news of a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery funding is being used to bring isolated people together in warm spaces, to support people struggling with the rising cost of living, and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including King’s Church in Newport. They have been awarded a £499,919 National Lottery grant to deliver much needed food and supplies to support families in need of support within Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Merthyr Tydfil. The support is carried out through the ‘Jesus Cares’ project.

Faye Edwards, Jesus Cares Coordinator, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. This will enable us to continue providing much needed food and essential supplies to make a difference in communities across south east Wales.

Over the next three years, we will partner with 150 organisations to deliver over 220,000 food hampers and essential provisions, ensuring that there is immediate access to these necessities for families in need.”

Meanwhile Menter Ty’n Llan Cyf in Gwynedd, north Wales has been awarded £10,000, to hold a varied programme of activities for the whole community over to reduce loneliness, isolation and improve health and wellbeing in the community. The activities are varied and include arts and crafts sessions and lunch clubs

Caryl Lewis, Chairman of Menter Ty'n Llan Cyf, welcomed the grant saying: "We are extremely grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for the grant. Ty'n Llan community pub is a central hub for the community and beyond, therefore it's extremely important to us that we support people of all ages through the current challenging times. This grant will help us provide a range of opportunities and activities to people and children of all ages, in order to support their well-being, create socializing opportunities and help them develop new skills."

Age Cymru Powys successfully applied for a grant for £99,760 to deliver a Later Life MOT for people aged 65+ in Powys for the next two years. Its targeting the most deprived, vulnerable, and frail in the community to maximise their income, health, and wellbeing.

Gail Colbridge, Chief Officer at Age Cymru Powys, said: “We are extremely excited to be awarded this grant by The National Lottery Community Fund. This funding will help us respond to the needs of older people here in Powys to combat the cost-of-living crisis and tackle the challenges older people face, often alone. We cannot wait to start the Age UK Later Life MOT’s project. Thank you, National lottery players for helping to make a massive difference to older people here in Powys.”

Mike, who has been helped by Age Cymru Powys, said: “I’m so glad that Age Cymru Powys have received this funding. They have helped me so much; they’ve saved my life, all of them do an amazing job and work extremely hard. I’m pleased that they can help more older people like me”.

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, celebrated all the organisations saying: “It’s wonderful to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities Wales. These funded projects are helping people to be connected, supported and to feel less isolated.

We are supporting groups to deal with the pressures of cost of living and working flexibly to ensure that National Lottery funding is continuing to reach people who need support.”

There are 90 groups receiving a share of over five million pounds (£5,106,496) this month. To read the full list please see the attached document.

