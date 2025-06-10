£5.5 million for ‘Extra Time’ partnership with Scottish Football Association

Funding boost for activities clubs for children from low income families.

Funding of £5.5 million for the Extra Time programme, which provides free activities clubs before school, after school and during the school holidays for primary age pupils, will support families on low incomes outwith school.

On a visit to the St Mirren Charitable Foundation’s Extra Time service at Kirklandneuk Primary School in Renfrew, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville saw how the programme is helping parents to get into and stay in work or training, or increase their working hours.

The 2025 Extra Time Evaluation Report, published yesterday by the Scottish FA, highlights the potential for the scheme to support the Scottish Government’s priorities of growing the economy and eradicating child poverty.

Ms Somerville yesterday said:

“The Extra Time programme is helping us to better understand how providing activities clubs before school, after school and during the holidays can improve outcomes for families on low incomes by supporting parents into work, training, studying or providing respite. “We are increasing our funding by £1.5 million to invest £5.5 million this year to expand the Extra Time Programme – increasing the number of football clubs and trusts we are working with from 31 to 53. This national programme will provide around 5,000 children and their families on low incomes with access to vital services. “The evaluation demonstrates that, as well as helping realise our priorities in growing the economy and eradicating child poverty, the Extra Time programme is supporting kids with their school attendance and attainment, helping tackle food insecurity and improving children’s health and wellbeing.”

Ian Maxwell, Chief Executive of the Scottish Football Association, yesterday said:

"Today's announcement of increased funding for the Extra Time programme is a significant boost, and testament to the success of the initiative and the impact it continues to have on families across the country. “While this may be a football-based programme, with obvious health and education benefits to children who participate, the positive effects of Extra Time are felt throughout the entire family and it is another example of how the power of football makes a tangible difference across Scotland. "We are grateful to the Scottish Government for this additional investment which will allow clubs to continue to bring Extra Time to life. It's a hugely worthwhile programme and something we’re delighted to be involved in.”

Background:

Scottish FA Extra Time impact report

Football clubs and trusts are taking a variety of approaches to test and deliver provision that suits the needs of families in their communities.

This includes working with local schools and other community partners to deliver breakfast clubs, after school clubs, weekend provision and holiday clubs. Some clubs are also considering the impact of in-service days and school closures on families to provide full day activity sessions.

Many of the clubs have been considering how to best support parents and carers as part of their projects – for example, working in partnership with local services to deliver employability courses, and offering Scottish FA coaching qualifications.