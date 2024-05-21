YPO
50 Gifts for 50 Teachers
Teachers are some of the most influential people we meet in our lives. Their impact goes beyond the subjects they teach, and we want to recognise educators' significant role in shaping the minds and futures of our young people.
As we celebrate 50 years of supporting the education sector, we want to show our appreciation to the teachers who trust YPO and use us for their educational supplies, as well as the hard work they do every day in inspiring future generations.
That’s why we couldn’t think of a better way to show our gratitude than gifting 50 gifts to 50 wonderful teachers! We’d like you to nominate a deserving teacher, colleague, or staff member who has made a positive impact and real difference in your life. Each nominee to receive a hamper worth over £50, as well as a thank you card thanking them for their service. This gift is also supported by our valued suppliers REY, Fellowes, and Henkel.
The deadline for nominations is 09 June 2024. Nominees will be contacted by YPO on 10 June 2024, and will receive their gifts between 17-19 June 2024 to commemorate National Thank a Teacher Day.
If you would like to nominate someone, please do so through either this Facebook post or Instagram post.
Alternatively, you can send your chosen teacher’s name and school to socialmedia@ypo.co.uk
Be sure to share this on social media to help spread the word using the hashtag #YPO50
