50 Litre Home and RHS among winners of £5 million Water Efficiency Lab to help homes and businesses save water

Seven innovative projects designed to provide homeowners and businesses with the insights they need to cut the amount of water they use have been awarded a share of £5.2 million as the winners of the first Water Efficiency Lab

Seven pioneering water efficiency projects awarded a share of £5 million to develop innovations that provide customers with insights to help them save water.

Innovations developed through the Water Efficiency Lab will help close a projected shortfall of 5 billion litres a day in England’s public water supply by 2055

Winning projects see partners from across multiple sectors working together with water companies, including the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Aviva, Greene King pubs, John Lewis, IKEA, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

This is the first round of a £25 million programme of prizes to be awarded over five years.

The successful projects include the 50 litre home to test the most water efficient, effortless appliances in people’s homes, a water saving primary school education programme, and a solution from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) which will enable water companies to advise customers of the best ways and times to water their garden.

In England, we are using water faster than nature can replace, and in Wales the changing climate is putting pressure on water supply. While both countries are known for their rainfall, climate change is bringing the risk of warmer, drier summers and wetter winters, which affects how much water is reliably available for homes, businesses, and the natural environment.

If nothing changes, England alone faces a shortfall of 5 billion litres a day by 2055, the equivalent to 25 million people leaving the tap running for 20 minutes every single day. Fixing leaks and upgrading infrastructure is well underway, but how we use water every day really matters. Simple changes made at home and work by everyone add up to make a big difference.

That’s why Ofwat’s Water Efficiency Lab is awarding £25 million over four years to innovative solutions that help people and businesses take control of their water use, making saving water effortless. In its first year (WEL 1), the Water Efficiency Lab is funding solutions that provide tailored, data-led and actionable insights to customers.

£1.5 million has been awarded to the 50L Home England Pilot, led by Northumbrian Water in partnership with Electrolux, Barratt Redrow, Kohler, IKEA, Groundwork UK, Waterwise, University of Surrey, World Economic Forum, Procter & Gamble Technical Centres Limited, World Business Council for Sustainable Development and others.

This pilot brings together innovative appliances, fixtures and everyday products, including dishwashers that remove the need to pre-rinse, washing machines that clean effectively in cold water, and high-pressure low-flow showers, and trials them in existing and new UK homes alongside behavioural science and data-driven insights. By engineering water efficiency into the products people already use, the project aims to show that household water demand can be reduced by 30 to 40 per cent while improving quality of life and cutting bills.

Water Warriors, led by the Water Research Centre, has been awarded £365,000 to bring water science into primary classrooms. Designed around the Key Stage 2 curriculum, the programme embeds water as a topic across science, maths, English and art, helping pupils explore how water moves through their homes, communities and environment, empowering children with the knowledge to make choices about their water use and sharing this with their families

Helping Homes Save Water Outdoors, led by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), in partnership with Affinity Water, Severn Trent, Thames Water and others, has been awarded £1.1 million to give water companies a much clearer picture of water usage in gardens and other outdoor spaces.

The project will use smart meter data at scale to identify the patterns that reveal when and how households are watering outdoors. These insights, combined with detailed in-home flow monitoring and behavioural research, will help water companies provide timely, relevant guidance; such as seasonal prompts on the best times to water, and practical advice on making the most of harvested rainwater. The final output will be a playbook that water companies across England and Wales can use to support customers with more useful, better-targeted information.

Emma Hardy, Water Minister, said:

“This government firmly supports innovative approaches to create a more secure, resilient, and sustainable water system. “We face growing pressures on our water supplies, which are increasing every year because of climate change, and it is vital we help households and businesses monitor their usage whilst managing their water bills. “The winners of the first Water Efficiency Lab are vital for this mission, creating exciting new ideas that will save water, reduce bills and protect our environment.”

Paul Hickey, Managing Director of RAPID at Ofwat, said:

“These seven projects are designed to make water-efficient use the easy default in homes and businesses across England and Wales, through smarter appliances, better data and tools that put useful information directly into customers’ hands. This £5 million prize is awarded through the Water Efficiency Lab over five competitions, supporting innovators whose work will help deliver more resilient water services for customers and the environment.”

Nicholas Cryer, Senior Scientist at the Royal Horticultural Society, said:

“Outdoor water use peaks in summer, but who uses it, where, and why remains unclear. Our project combines smart meter data and in-home monitoring with behavioural insights to quantify and untangle the many water uses, supporting water efficiency and resilience. This is crucial as climate change brings hotter, drier summers.”

Joe Cahill, Head of Water Efficiency at the Water Research Centre, said:

“This funding will empower a new generation of Water Warriors, inspiring children to champion water-saving values and habits in their communities. By embedding water efficiency across the curriculum (from Maths and English to Science and Art) and equipping teachers to bring these lessons to life, we aim to inspire lasting behaviour change across schools, homes and communities throughout England and Wales”

£1.2 million has also been awarded across two projects targeting commercial and workplace water use. The WIN Initiative, led by Quensus, has been awarded £495,000 to install more than 1,000 sensors across 30 commercial buildings to tackle the 10 to 30 per cent of water lost in commercial settings to leaks and continuous flow. The project will also test whether linking water efficiency to insurance premiums could turn water saving from a voluntary commitment into a financially motivated one, with insurer Aviva exploring how a new Water Management Plan standard might unlock benefits for building owners.

Workplace Water Wins, led by Waterscan in partnership with Anglian Water, Greene King, John Lewis Partnership, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, the University of Surrey, and others, has been awarded £677,000 to . Sub-metering involves using multiple meters across a premises to pinpoint exactly where water is being used across a site. This provides a much clearer understanding how much water is used in specific areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, or outdoor spaces. This more granular insight makes it easier to take quick and targeted action, with the aim of helping businesses reduce waste, cut costs, and operate more sustainably, without disrupting day-to-day operation

Laundry Behaviours Lab has also been awarded £210,000 to identify the motivations that already lead people to wash less often, run fuller loads and choose gentler cycles, turning those insights into messages that help shift laundry habits in a water-efficient direction. It is led by Weir The Agency, in partnership with Anglian Water, Southern Water and others.

Tackling the challenge of making water data useful to customers, MyWaterGPT has been awarded £860,000 to build the first sector-specific large language model in the UK water industry. The conversational AI tool will let customers ask questions about their water use in plain language and get personalised, actionable answers in return. The model draws on smart meter data, where available, to spot leaks, explain unusual usage and surface practical, household-specific insights, all without requiring any personally identifiable information. It is led by Advizzo, part of Calisen Group, in partnership with South West Water, Spring Innovation, Waterwise and others.

The Water Efficiency Lab is delivered by innovation prize experts Challenge Works (part of Nesta), in partnership with Arup and Isle Utilities, and funded by Ofwat’s Water Efficiency Fund. The second Water Efficiency Lab (WEL2) – which will be focused on innovations to reduce customer-side leaks in homes and businesses – will open for entries on 3 August.

To find out more about all seven winners of the first Water Efficiency Lab or to find out more about future competitions, visit waterinnovation.challenges.org

Notes to Editors

For all media enquiries about the Water Efficiency Lab or the Water Innovation Fund, please contact waterinnovation@seven-consultancy.com or call +44 (0)20 7754 3610

For all media enquiries about the Water Efficiency Campaign, please contact the Ofwat press office on PressOfficeTeam@ofwat.gov.uk or call 0121 644 7700

Full list of Water Efficiency Lab 1 Winners

50L Home England Pilot: Make Sustainable Living Irresistible Lead: Northumbrian Water £1,500,000 Affinity Water Limited, Anglian Water Services Limited, Arcadis, Barratt Redrow plc, Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig (Welsh Water), Electrolux, Good Homes Alliance CIC, Groundwork UK, IKEA, Kohler, Procter & Gamble Technical Centres Ltd, Southern Water Services Limited, Stonewater Limited, Thames Water Limited, Thrive Homes Limited (part of Chime Homes), United Utilities Water Limited, University of Surrey, Waterwise, Wates Group Limited, World Economic Forum, World Business Council for Sustainable Development The 50L Home England Pilot sets out to prove that saving water at home does not have to mean sacrifice. The project brings together innovative appliances, fixtures and everyday products designed to make water-efficient living feel effortless and even better than before. Dishwashers that remove the need to pre-rinse, washing machines that clean effectively in cold water, and high-pressure low-flow showers are among the technologies being trialled across existing and new UK homes. The pilot combines these products with behavioural science and data-driven insights to understand which routines deliver the biggest savings. Its goal is to demonstrate that a 30 to 40 per cent reduction in household water demand is achievable while improving quality of life and cutting bills. Helping Homes Save Water Outdoors with Smart Meter Data, Behavioural Insights and Targeted Advice Lead: The Royal Horticultural Society £1,127,663.50 Affinity Water Limited, Artesia Consulting Ltd, Severn Trent PLC, Southern Water Services Limited, Thames Water Limited, United Utilities Water Limited, University College London (UCL), Watergate AI, Waterwise, Weir The Agency LLP Gardens and outdoor spaces are among the biggest hidden drivers of summer water demand, yet they remain poorly understood by water companies. This project uses smart meter data at scale to identify the tell-tale patterns that reveal when and how households are watering outdoors. Those digital signatures are combined with detailed in-home flow monitoring and behavioural research to build a richer picture of who is using water outside, for what purpose, and how they might be persuaded to use less. The project will design and pilot targeted seasonal prompts and guidance encouraging more efficient watering practices and greater use of harvested rainwater. Its final outputs include a practical playbook that water companies across England and Wales can use to engage customers and reduce peak summer demand. Laundry Behaviours Lab: Identifying the Motivations That Make Laundry Naturally More Water Efficient Lead: Weir The Agency LLP £210,218.50 Anglian Water Services Limited, Michelle Blake & Associates Limited, Southern Water Services Limited Most people do not think about water when they do their laundry. This project aims to change behaviour without ever asking people to save water. Instead, it explores what already motivates people to wash less often, run fuller loads, or choose gentler cycles: saving time, protecting their clothes, reducing hassle, or simply getting fresher results. Using qualitative research with around 100 households across England and Wales, followed by creative concept testing with focus groups, the project will identify the most compelling messages for shifting laundry habits in a water-efficient direction. The outputs will provide water companies and the national Water Efficiency Campaign with evidence-backed messages and a clear case for scaling the approach, with implications for consumer labelling policy. The WIN Initiative: Enabling Non-Household Water Reduction Through an Innovative Action-Driven Water-Insurance Nexus (WIN) Lead: Quensus Limited £495,527 Aviva, Direk, Everflow, University of Southampton, Waterwise, Wates Group Limited, Weir The Agency LLP Commercial buildings across England and Wales lose between 10 and 30 per cent of their water to leaks and continuous flow, yet facility managers often lack the context to distinguish genuine operational use from avoidable waste. The WIN Initiative addresses this by combining fixture-level sensor technology from Quensus with occupancy and energy analytics from Direk, creating a fused data layer that turns raw readings into prioritised, actionable repair tasks. The 18-month trial will cover 30 commercial buildings fitted with over 1,000 sensors. A key strand of the project tests whether linking water efficiency to insurance risk and premiums through a new Water Management Plan standard could transform water saving from a voluntary commitment into a financially motivated one, with insurer Aviva exploring how the standard might unlock benefits for building owners. Water Warriors: Actionable Insights to Future Customers Lead: Water Research Centre Limited £364,752.49 Croasdell Consultancy, Pennon Group, Southern Water Services Limited, University of the West of England (UWE Bristol), Yorkshire Water Services Limited Water Warriors places primary school children at the heart of household water saving. Designed around the Key Stage 2 curriculum, the programme embeds water efficiency across subjects such as science, maths, English and art, rather than treating it as a one-off lesson. Pupils investigate how water is used in their own homes, identify which everyday habits drive demand, and translate their findings into structured challenges for their families. The project draws on research showing that children can be effective agents of lasting behaviour change within households, creating an intergenerational loop that converts awareness into real reductions. By positioning water efficiency as a values-driven practice rather than a chore, the programme aims to build habits that endure well beyond the classroom. Workplace Water Wins: An Insights-Led Approach to More Water Efficient Business Behaviours Lead: Waterscan Limited £676,816.01 Anglian Water Services Limited, Claremont Communications Ltd, David Lloyd Leisure, Greene King, John Lewis Partnership, Morrisons, Northumbrian Water, Sainsbury’s, Stonegate, University of Surrey, Institute for Sustainability, Whitbread, WRc (Water Research Centre), Yorkshire Water Services Limited Workplace Water Wins targets water use in commercial settings by giving staff the insight and training needed to change their everyday behaviour. The project will install sub-metering across sites in three sectors (pubs, supermarkets, and hospitality and leisure) to build a detailed picture of where water is used and where savings are available. Two behavioural interventions will then be tested using randomised controlled trials: one providing real-time visibility of water use at the point of consumption, the other delivering structured staff training tailored to each business context. The trials are co-designed with major brands including Greene King, Whitbread, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, ensuring the findings are grounded in real commercial environments and readily transferable across the wider sector. MyWaterGPT: Get Insights and Control Your Water Use Easily at Any Time Using a Simple Chat Tool Lead: Advizzo Limited, part of Calisen Group (Holdings) Limited £857,873.26 Calisen Group (Holdings) Ltd, South West Water Limited, Spring Innovation Limited, Waterwise, WRc (Water Research Centre) MyWaterGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence tool designed to help water customers understand and reduce their usage through a simple chat interface. Drawing on smart meter data where available, it delivers personalised, actionable insights without requiring any personally identifiable information. The system acts as a first point of contact for customer queries, helping people spot leaks, track consumption patterns, and take targeted steps to cut their water use. The pilot will run across the regions served by South West Water, SES Water and Bristol Water, and aims to reduce unnecessary calls to water companies whilst increasing customer engagement and trust. It represents the first sector-specific large language model of its kind in the UK water industry.

About the Water Efficiency Lab

The Water Efficiency Lab (WEL) is an annual, challenge-led competition to unlock and scale innovations that reduce water use by households and businesses across England and Wales. The first £5million round of the WEL focused on the challenge of providing water customers with actionable insights which help them understand and reduce their water use. The WEL is being delivered by challenge prize experts Challenge Works alongside Arup and Isle Utilities.

The WEL is part of Ofwat’s £100 million Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) designed to stimulate a transformative, sustained, and measurable reduction in water demand across England and Wales by using a range of water efficiency approaches, including awareness raising and behaviour change. It aims to foster collaboration and innovation on water efficiency at a scale never seen before. The WEF also includes a Water Efficiency Campaign (WEC), which is promoting behaviour change that encourages people and businesses to use less water.

About Challenge Works

Challenge Works designs and runs challenge prizes to spark innovation in science, technology and society. It is part of Nesta, the research and innovation foundation. Its challenge prizes offer a series of incentives in return for solving a defined challenge, creating breakthrough innovations, helping innovators thrive, and unlocking systemic change. We have run over 100 challenge prizes awarding over £310m on behalf of public, private and philanthropic funders around the world.

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of designers, consultants and experts working globally. Founded to be humane and excellent, we collaborate with our clients and partners using imagination, technology, and rigour to shape a better world. Together we help our clients solve their most complex challenges – turning exciting ideas into tangible reality as we strive to find a better way and shape a better world. With a community of over 1800 water professionals, Arup is leading global thinking across key areas like innovation, resilience, net zero carbon and sustainable water management. Find out more: www.arup.com

About Isle Utilities

Isle is a global consultancy, partnering across the water system to accelerate the water environmental transition. Our services and platforms help de-risk the development, commercialization, and adoption of technologies, creating value and accelerating innovative solutions. Find out more: www.isleutilities.com