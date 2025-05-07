£50 million equipment and technology grants to boost food production and farm profitability

Grants will support farmers to invest in equipment and access technology, helping to boost profits, production and nature.

Farmers across England will be able to apply to grants totalling £50 million to improve access to new technology able to boost productivity, profitability and food security, the government announced today (Wednesday 7 May).

From seed-planting robots which decrease costs, to pesticide spreaders which help reduce chemical use, or slurry separator systems which bring down reliance on expensive fertilisers, the grants will enable farmers to cut costs while increasing efficiency and sustainability.

The £46.7 million Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF) will support farmers with three types of grant, worth up to £25,000 each, to invest in day-to-day equipment to boost productivity, manage slurry or improve animal health and welfare.

In addition, the £5 million Investor Partnerships programme will blend government grant money with private investment to bring cutting edge technology to market, giving farmers and food producers faster and more widespread access to state-of-the-art innovations.

A successful pilot has already reduced reliance on seasonal labour through bringing high-yield broccoli harvesters to market and helped crops grow healthier and faster without chemicals by using new seed cleaning technologies. This new grant will go even further to protect food supply chains and create a more sustainable, profitable agricultural sector.

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs Daniel Zeichner said:

Equipment and technology help drive farming forward and we will work with investors to fund more resilient, sustainable farms boosting profitability, productivity and food security. This is the Plan for Change in action and these grants will help provide our farmers with the equipment necessary to adapt, compete, and grow no matter what challenges lie ahead.

Today’s announcement builds on significant government grants already available to the farming sector, with £45.6 million announced last month to drive the development of new inventions and technologies, helping farmers increase their profits, boost food production and help nature.