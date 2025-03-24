Welsh Government
50 years of pioneering innovation partnership scheme
One of the UK’s longest standing initiatives connecting businesses and organisations with academia is celebrating 50 years of delivering value to the Welsh economy.
The Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) programme drives growth and innovation by solving real world ‘business’ challenges in partnership with academics across Wales and the UK. The resulting partnerships are focused on creating solutions that deliver innovation, economic growth and social or environmental benefits, leading to changes that improve people’s lives.
Over the last few years alone, Welsh KTP projects have resulted in 78 new jobs, and a £6.5 million investment in innovation – including £1.8 million in funding from the Welsh Government, which delivers the scheme in partnership with Innovate UK.
For each pound of public investment this is estimated to have generated a return of up to £5.50 in net economic benefits for the Welsh economy.
Across the UK up to an estimated £2.3 billion was added to the economy between 2010 and 2020 thanks to collaborative innovation via KTPs.
The scheme also helps businesses bring in new skills via a talented graduate that is employed to work on the project.
Non-profit Cerebra collaborated with Cardiff University for a recent KTP. The Carmarthen-based charity helps improves the lives of children with brain disorders by supporting their families with their long-term health, education, and social needs.
The KTP developed an AI-driven approach to increase the effectiveness of Cerebra’s marketing campaigns, and secure more donations for the charity.
Associate Professor in Marketing Analytics at Cardiff Business School, Dr Simon Jang recently said:
Our KTP with Cerebra shows how Cardiff University collaborates with organisations to deliver real-world impact. By combining our expertise in marketing, data analytics, and AI, we developed data-driven strategies that strengthened Cerebra’s donor engagement and long-term sustainability – demonstrating how KTPs drive both organisational growth and wider social value.
Business Partner Supervisor for Cerebra, Ricky Howells recently said:
This KTP has underpinned the necessity of looking to apply data driven decisions in all aspects of fundraising.
As a result we will be able to reach and support more families in the future, making a meaningful difference to the lives of children living with a brain condition.
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans recently said:
KTPs are an important part of the Welsh innovation ecosystem, driving forward better outcomes for our businesses, our academic institutions, our residents and our environment.
For fifty years this pioneering programme has enabled businesses and organisations like Cerebra tap into the expertise of some of the best research that the UK has to offer. It has also accelerated progression for graduates, creating high value, well paid jobs throughout Wales.
Richard Lamb, KTP Programme Manager at Innovate UK, recently said:
Innovate UK is proud to work with Welsh Government on the KTP programme as one of its lead supporters. Welsh Government funding not only supports individual projects but supports Welsh universities and colleges to work with local businesses and organisations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/50-years-pioneering-innovation-partnership-scheme
