50 years on: Dawn Airey reflects on the legacy of The Art Britain Ignores report

Yesterday, Chair of Arts Council England, Dawn Airey, delivered her inaugural speech at The Arts Britain Ignores: 50 Years On, a national gathering marking the 50th anniversary of Naseem Khan’s landmark 1976 report that challenged the sector to confront the exclusion and marginalisation of Black artists and culturally diverse communities.

“I chose to give my first speech as Chair of Arts Council England in this room, on this subject, because I wanted it to be the clearest possible signal of what I believe my job is actually for.”

Hosted by the Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage in Leicester, the event brought together artists, cultural leaders, academics and policymakers to reflect on five decades of progress in cultural policy, representation, investment and leadership, while examining the challenges that remain and setting a path forward.

In her first public speech since taking up the role of Chair this August, Dawn Airey reflected on the significance of the original report, describing how Naseem Khan’s work exposed and challenged a prominent gap between the richness of Britain’s diverse cultural life and the failure of institutions to recognise it.

Addressing an audience that included many artists, leaders and organisations whose work has shaped Britain’s cultural landscape, Dawn acknowledged and reflected on progress made since 1976, highlighting a whole generation of individuals for their contribution and turned to concerns facing the cultural sector today:

“This is a hard time to be an artist in this country, whatever your background – but for many people in this room it is harder still. Racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism are part of daily life for too many people in our sector: sometimes in crude and obvious ways, sometimes in subtle and deniable ones, but constantly there.

“Those of us who don’t experience this – and I include myself – have a responsibility to stand with you: to stand up for the work you want to make, and to back that with action, not just words.”

Photo by Leesha Williams

Dawn reaffirmed Arts Council England’s commitment to increasing its investment in organisations that expand opportunities for more people, in more places, to experience excellent culture and develop their potential, as well as in organisations whose leadership better reflects the diversity of England by 2026.

Looking ahead, Dawn warned of the heavy funding pressures facing the Arts Council, but concluded with her commitment to improving cultural equity as a priority during her tenure as Chair, from small community organisation to large institutions. She concluded the speech with a commitment to hold the Arts Council to account, saying:

“We can’t ask others to look harder while we look away. The Arts Council’s own diversity – in our colleagues, on our Council, and in the decisions we take – must reflect the country we serve.”

Pawlet Brookes MBE, CEO and Artistic Director of Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage, said:

“Fifty years on, The Arts Britain Ignores challenges us to ask how much has really changed. Black artists, leaders and organisations have transformed Britain’s cultural landscape, yet questions of equity, investment, leadership and whose histories are valued remain. “This anniversary is an opportunity to recognise what has been achieved, confront what remains unresolved and ask what we want the next fifty years to look like.”

Read the full speech here.

Other speakers at the conference included: Dr Rob Berkeley MBE; David Bryan CBE; Pawlet Brookes MBE; Abid Hussain; Dr Errol Francis; Stella Kanu; Professor Mark Sealy OBE; Jatinder Verma MBE; Jenny Williams BEM; Shreela Ghosh; Amelia Torode and Baroness Lola Young OBE.

Serendipity have also published a collection of essays to mark the half a century since Naseem Khan’s landmark 1976 report. The Arts That Britain Ignores at 50 includes contributions from Amelia Torode; Dawn Airey CBE; Abid Hussain; Professor Mark Sealy OBE; Dr Rob Berkeley MBE; Jenny Williams BEM; Hilary Carty OBE; David Bryan CBE; Stella Kanu; Jatinder Verma MBE; Pawlet Brookes MBE.

The publication can be pre-ordered, here.