50 years on from the signing of the Helsinki Final Act Russia fails to live up to its promises: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland commits to continuing to highlight and condemn Russia's attacks against Ukraine for as long as Russia insists on carrying them out. Doing so is necessary because of the obvious humanitarian imperative but it is also a question of living up to our promises to one another when we signed the Helsinki Final Act.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Mr Chair, there have been 120 Permanent Councils and 46 Special and Reinforced Permanent Councils since Russia launched its illegal full scale war of aggression on Ukraine in February 2022. The UK has spoken on each of these occasions, highlighting Russia’s violation of the Helsinki principles and the Final Act.
Next week we gather in Helsinki to mark 50 years of the signature of the Final Act. This should have been a moment to reflect on its positive and historic legacy; alongside the UN and Paris Charters, it has set the standards by which we should treat each other and our citizenry. Instead we are travelling to Finland with drones still pummelling Ukrainian civilian targets indiscriminately and an unapologetic Russia refusing to take the outstretched hand of peace offered to them by the victim of their aggression, Ukraine.
The UK deeply regrets that there is still no sign of a let up in these attacks on civilians. One of the latest of these was an attack on the entrance to a metro station providing shelter to Ukrainian civilians escaping Russian bombardment. The Russian State evidently want as many Ukrainian people to be terrorised as possible. The UK will continue to highlight and condemn them for as long as Russia insists on carrying them out. As well as an obvious humanitarian imperative, doing so is also a question of living up to our promises to one another when we signed the Helsinki Final Act.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
