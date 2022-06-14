Scottish Government
50,000 affordable homes target reached
Delivery at highest rate since 2000-01.
More than 50,000 affordable homes have been delivered since the start of the last Parliament, boosting efforts to reduce inequality by providing more warm, safe, high-quality places to live.
Statistics published today also show that 9,757 affordable homes were delivered in 2021-22, the highest figure in a single financial year since 2000-01.
The 50,000 target was hit during March, despite the challenges and necessary lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. Scotland is now progressing towards its target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with 70% of these for social rent and 10% in our rural and island communities.
Housing Secretary Shona Robison said:
“The pandemic showed the value of a good quality home, but it also threw up significant challenges for all those involved in delivering affordable housing over the past two years. I am very pleased that despite that we have reached our 50,000 target and that since 2007 we have delivered 111,750 affordable homes, with over 78,000 of these for social rent.
"I would like to thank all our partners for helping us deliver so many affordable homes for the people of Scotland.
“We have now started progress towards our next target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which 70% will be for social rent and 10% in remote, rural and island communities, as part of our ambition to ensure everyone has a warm, safe, affordable place to call home.
“Scotland has led the way across the UK with the delivery of affordable homes, but this is just part of our mission to deliver a fairer housing sector. Our Housing to 2040 route map is key to this mission, with priorities including action to tackle high rents in the private sector, improve standards and make homes easier to heat.”
Background
Housing Statistics For Scotland Quarterly Update
Published Statistics for affordable housing delivery started in 2000-01.
Across the four years between 2017/18 and 2020/21, Scotland has seen 62% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, and 71% more compared to Wales (an annual average of 15.5 homes per 10,000 population, compared with 9.6 in England, and 9.1 in Wales). Over nine times as many social rented homes were delivered per head of population in Scotland compared to England (an annual average of 10.8 homes per 10,000 population in Scotland compared to just 1.1 in England).
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/50-000-affordable-homes-target-reached/
