£500,000 aid for Zambia
Red Cross emergency appeal funding.
International Development Minister Christina McKelvie has pledged £500,000 to help contain a deadly cholera outbreak in Zambia.
The funding comes in response to an emergency appeal from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies (IFRC) for funding to support measures including contact tracing, vaccination and the supply of safe drinking water.
As of 27 January, 14,900 confirmed cases and 560 deaths have been recorded as a result of the outbreak, with all 10 of Zambia’s provinces reporting cases. The IFRC reports this rapid escalation has put a strain on local health services and schools throughout the country have been closed in attempt to stop further spread of the disease.
International Development Minister Christina McKelvie said:
“The next few weeks will be crucial to prevent this severe and rapidly growing cholera epidemic from escalating further. Particularly ahead of Zambia’s rainy season, as the majority of vulnerable communities have no access to clean water and sanitation facilities, which are essential to prevent the spread of cholera.
“This funding reflects the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to ensure Scotland fulfils its role as a good global citizen through international development and humanitarian work, as well as our longstanding partnership with Zambia.”
Rob Murray, Director for Scotland, British Red Cross, said:
“Volunteers and staff from the Zambian Red Cross Society are leading the response to the cholera outbreak in the country, alongside the Zambia Ministry of Health, and this funding will help to carry out vital training for volunteers who will be at the forefront of the response in the affected communities.
“Speed is critical in dealing with an outbreak such as this therefore we are extremely grateful for the swift response and leadership the Scottish Government has shown in providing these funds.”
Background
Cholera outbreak spirals in Zambia: IFRC launches urgent CHF 4 million appeal | IFRC
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/gbp-500-000-aid-for-zambia/
