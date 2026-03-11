500,000 eligible to benefit from new non-hormonal treatment for hot flushes caused by menopause

A new treatment option for menopausal hot flushes and night sweats can be used in the NHS when hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is not suitable.

Fezolinetant (also called Veoza and made by Astellas Pharma) is recommended to treat moderate to severe symptoms in final draft NICE guidance.

Hot flushes and night sweats can hugely affect daily life by disrupting sleep, concentration, relationships, and the ability to work, and when HRT is not suitable, options have previously been limited.

The fezolinetant 45mg tablet is taken once a day and is a non-hormonal treatment that works by blocking the nerve pathways in the brain that trigger hot flushes and night sweats.

We know that menopausal hot flushes and night sweats can have a profound impact on quality of life and significantly affect overall wellbeing. For those who are unable to take HRT for varying reasons, options have historically been limited, and we have heard clearly from patients how difficult that can be. The evidence shows fezolinetant can meaningfully reduce symptoms, and was found to be cost effective, offering value for the taxpayer. This decision will give much-needed relief to those for whom HRT is unsuitable.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE

HRT remains the first-line treatment option and, given its established benefits and the range of formulations now available, it’s likely most people with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms would continue to take it. However, fezolinetant addresses a real and important need for those who cannot or do not wish to use HRT.

Symptoms of menopause including hot flushes and night sweats can affect every part of a women’s life, so this is very welcome news especially for women who are unable to or don’t wish to take hormone replacement therapy. It’s another vital treatment option which could help hundreds of thousands of women experiencing menopause to better manage their symptoms and feel more in control of their health.

Dr Sue Mann, National Clinical Director in Women’s Health for NHS England

Fezolinetant can be used when HRT is medically not recommended, for example in cases of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. It can also be used following a clinical risk assessment in some cases of diabetes or heart disease. Those who do not wish to take HRT are also eligible for this treatment.