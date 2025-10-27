Arts Council England
£500,000 Place Partnership Grant Awarded to Empower Enfield’s Young Cultural Leaders
We’re proud to announce a £500,000 Place Partnership grant, funded by the National Lottery, to support Enfield of Dreams, a bold, two-year arts and culture initiative empowering young people to lead the transformation of Enfield’s cultural landscape.
This investment marks a major milestone in our commitment to Enfield as a Priority Place, a borough historically underserved in cultural provision but rich in creative potential. Through collaborative programming, skills development, and community-led storytelling, Enfield of Dreams will enable local youth to shape the borough’s cultural future.
Led by UP Projects, an award-winning public arts organisation and long-standing National Portfolio Organisation, the initiative brings together a diverse network of artists, cultural partners, and local organisations. Match-funded by LocalMotion and delivered in strategic partnership with Enfield Council, the project places young people at its heart, informing the next Enfield Culture Strategy, launching in 2028.
Emma Underhill, Artistic Director, UP Projects, said: “This project draws on over 20 years of our experience in artist-led, community collaboration. Engaging children and young people is central to our programme, both in educational settings and beyond. We’re excited to amplify youth voices in Enfield and collaborate with local artists and partners to place young people at the heart of the borough’s cultural future.”
Enfield Council will provide access to a range of spaces across the borough, including council-run venues, parks, and green spaces, with cross-departmental support from planning, education, and community teams. Together with Enfield’s youth communities, partners will co-create Young Cultural Leaders, a skills development programme designed to equip young people with the tools, experience, and confidence to become the borough’s next cultural leaders.
Young people will collaborate with a dynamic network of artists and creative organisations, including:
- Border Crossings
- Chickenshed Theatre
- FaceFront Inclusive Theatre
- HighRise Entertainment
- Platinum Performing Arts
These partners will deliver ambitious public-realm projects that celebrate Enfield’s diversity, amplify youth voices, and build a lasting cultural legacy. A multi-year development programme will support young people into leadership roles across the cultural sector, including within organisations and on boards.
Michelle Walker, London Area Director, Arts Council England, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this exciting new multi-year project for Enfield. It’s emphasis on co-creation and training, working alongside local community schools and many of Enfield’s leading creative organisations, strongly aligns with our ten-year strategy Let’s Create and our Priority Place work in the London area.”
Enfield of Dreams will engage thousands of secondary school students through a borough-wide creative learning programme delivered in schools. Tens of thousands of residents will also have the opportunity to experience and participate in public-facing projects, strengthening community connections and broadening access to culture across Enfield.
By fostering collaboration among residents, cultural organisations, and civic networks, the investment aims to build long-term capacity and establish a sustainable cultural infrastructure, key goals of the wider Place Partnership funding programme.
With 27% of Enfield’s population under the age of 20, the borough has one of the youngest demographics in London and England. By placing young people at the centre of this initiative, Enfield of Dreams will nurture the cultural leaders of tomorrow and help shape a more inclusive, vibrant, and sustainable cultural future.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/ps500000-place-partnership-grant-awarded-empower-enfields-young-cultural-leaders
