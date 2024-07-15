Monday 15 Jul 2024 @ 10:20
BCS
Printable version

‘500k missing women’ highlighted in BCS letter to tech secretary

In a letter to the new technology secretary, the professional body for computing has highlighted that over 500,000 women are ‘missing’ from the UK’s IT sector.

Rashik Parmar MBE, CEO of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT congratulated Peter Kyle MP on being appointed to lead the government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

BCS said it was ready to support his mission to transform public services and build trust in the power of AI and emerging technologies.

The letter goes on to outline the BCS membership community’s recommendations for government including:

Supporting Chartered status for information technology professionals

Broadening and growing computing education, digital literacy and skills qualifications

Closing the diversity gap in information technology – over half a million women are ‘missing’ from the IT profession, who should be there if representation was equal to other sectors (BCS analysis of ONS Labour Force Survey data). The over-50s and people with disabilities are also under-represented.

Publish policies

The letter also calls for organisations to publish their policies on the ethical use of AI, and for company boards to include cyber security experts.

BCS, which is the professional body for computing, argues that policy focus on these areas can close the aspiration gap for individuals and help UK companies compete on the world stage.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT represents a professional membership community, from academia to the public sector, dedicated to promoting accountability and ethical practice in computing and digital technology.

Read the full letter to Peter Kyle MP

Channel website: http://www.bcs.org/

Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/500k-missing-women-highlighted-in-bcs-letter-to-tech-secretary/

Share this article

Latest News from
BCS

Small businesses struggling to hire the Digital apprentices they need, report finds

25/06/2024 12:10:00

Small and medium businesses are asking for financial support from the next government to train more apprentices with AI, cyber security and data skills, according to new research.

BCS Manifesto 2024

05/06/2024 12:05:00

How the next government can transform society with ethics, education and equity in technology.

Tech experts believe mainstream media should fight misinformation on polling day, despite media coverage ban

10/05/2024 14:10:00

Almost two thirds of tech experts believe that the mainstream media should rebut misinformation on polling day, says a new poll conducted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

 

BCS launches digital campaign to showcase the Digital Pioneers shaping our world

10/05/2024 10:15:00

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has partnered with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a wide-ranging digital series exploring IT’s contribution to society; addressing global challenges, fostering innovation, transforming lives, and creating a future of possibilities.

Deepfakes a major risk for the General Election, according to research with the tech profession

24/04/2024 15:05:00

The influence of AI deepfakes on the UK General Election is a concern for most tech experts, according to a new survey.

Rashik Parmar receives prestigious Freedom of The City of London award

22/04/2024 14:10:00

Rashik Parmar MBE FBCS Group CEO BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London on behalf of the BCS.

Return, restart, or pivot into tech – BCS event for people looking to (re)enter the tech workforce

17/04/2024 10:20:00

A special event to help anyone interested in a career in tech is being held in central London by BCS Women - part of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

Kate camera controversy shows need for ‘Guaranteed originals’, says expert

13/03/2024 09:15:00

The controversy with Kate Middleton’s photo editing shows the need for watermarking original images to build public trust, says a leading academic.

Pre-election Budget 2024

07/03/2024 15:10:00

Investment in AI and other tech across the NHS and police will save 'millions of hours' Chancellor claims.

The Golden Thread: A study of the contribution of the project profession to the UK’s economy