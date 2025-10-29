£531 million investment in General Practice

Funding will improve access to services and support recruitment.

General Practice will receive additional funding of more than half a billion pounds over the next three years to support recruitment - the largest investment in core GP services to date in Scotland.

The announcement, subject to Parliament agreeing future budgets, comes following agreement with the British Medical Association (BMA) over new additional funding which builds to a recurring £249 million in three years’ time. The funding will help boost staff numbers and capacity, support day-to-day operations and make it easier for people to access GP services.

This newly agreed additional funding takes additional new investment for General Practice to £531 million.

Subject to future budget processes, an initial investment of £98 million will be made available in 2026-27, with £183 million being invested in 2027-28 and £249 million following in 2028-29. This builds on our current annual investment into General Practice of over £1.3 billion, including more than an additional £100m over the last two years.

The new investment will also help deliver digital prescribing, which aims to improve efficiency within Primary Care settings and enhance the patient experience.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“We have been listening carefully to the views of Scotland’s GPs and I am pleased the BMA has accepted the Scottish Government’s offer to increase funding by £249 million, which takes total investment in General Practice to more than half a billion pounds over the next three years.

“This is the largest investment in core GP services to date in Scotland and will significantly boost recruitment from next year, helping to deliver the capacity needed to improve services for patients.

"This funding will help us as we shift the focus of care from acute to community. We remain focused on reducing waiting times and new figures show we are making progress - waits of more than a year have reduced for the fourth month in a row and the total waiting list size has also reduced.

“This is not a pay deal — it’s about stabilising practices and getting more staff into general practice. GPs and practice staff received a £46 million uplift for pay and expenses earlier this year, and practices are receiving an additional £15 million in 2025-26 to support immediate recruitment needs.

"I thank the BMA for their constructive discussions and look forward to working with the sector to ensure patients have the best possible care available, as close to home as possible.”

Dr Iain Morrison, Chair of BMA Scotland’s GP Committee said:

“For some time, we have been clear that the only way to put General Practice in Scotland on a sustainable footing for the future and to improve access for patients was direct investment into practices to recruit and retain GPs.

“Yesterday’s announcement, secured after a robust but constructive set of negotiations is welcome recognition of that fact and reflects the level of funding needed to stabilise and rebuild General Practice across Scotland in both urban and rural areas.

"It is a significant step in the right direction, and importantly is a vote of confidence in the long-term future of the independent contractor model of general practice that has served local communities across Scotland so well.

“This investment should finally enable the profession to feel optimistic about the future and provides the opportunity to make working in General Practice in Scotland the rewarding, safe and sustainable career it should be once again.”