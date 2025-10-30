Welsh Government
£55 million boost to deliver more homes across Wales
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £55 million to the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme, boosting this year’s budget to £155 million.
The Welsh Government’s Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) delivers good quality and longer-term housing at pace for people in housing need across Wales.
TACP supports a range of schemes including the acquisition of existing dwellings, conversion of non-residential buildings into housing and helps bring void properties back into use. This additional funding will help fund even more schemes, supporting those in housing need across Wales.
Over the past three years, more than £275 million has been invested through TACP, supporting the delivery of more 2,700 good-quality homes, including bringing over 930 void properties back into use.
This additional funding will build on the success of TACP and help deliver hundreds of more homes for people in housing need in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
Our Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme is making a real difference to people’s lives, supporting a wide range of projects to deliver much needed homes that are warm, comfortable and energy efficient.
This funding boost increases our TACP budget to £155 million this year, helping us to bring forward even more housing solutions for those who need them most – because everyone deserves a safe and quality place to call home.
