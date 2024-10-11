£57 million paid to families to help with food shop

People urged to check and use Best Start Foods card

Families getting a Scottish benefit to help them buy healthy foods are being urged to check their balance on their prepaid card.

Best Start Foods, a payment of up to £42.40 every four weeks, helps eligible pregnant women, parents, families and carers with children under the age of three to buy healthy foods from a range of supermarkets, small shops and online stores.

Since its launch in 2019, over £57 million has been paid to over 86,000 parents and carers.

The majority of people say it is clear how to use the card, it has helped them to buy milk or healthy food and have been able to use it without any difficulty, according to a recent survey.

People that have not yet activated their card or don’t use it regularly could be missing out on money that can help pay for healthy foods. Social Security Scotland continue to contact those getting Best Start Foods via text message to alert them to balances available to spend on their cards.

People can apply for the payment as soon as they know they are pregnant, during pregnancy and up to when their child turns three.

The removal of income limits earlier this year also means even more people can now get the payment and are being urged to check if they are eligible.

Speaking at a visit Edinburgh Community Food during Challenge Poverty Week, Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:

“We are determined to eradicate child poverty and reduce health inequalities in Scotland and Best Start Foods, part of the five family payments, is part of a package to support this.

“We want to make sure people know about, and get, all the financial help they are entitled to. This is particularly relevant during the continuing cost of living crisis.

“I’m urging anyone who has a Best Start Foods card to look it out, make sure it’s activated and check the balance for money to help pay for their food shop.

“If cards are lost, or people are unsure of how to use them, support is available to help them use their card. The card works the same as any chip and pin card and can be used in many supermarkets, small shops and online.

“The Scottish Government removed income limits earlier this year, so I would also urge anyone who has not yet applied for Best Start Foods to check if they are eligible.”

Brenda Black, Chief Executive Officer at Edinburgh Community Food, added:

“Working together with Social Security Scotland and community partners we help mothers and (guardians) check their eligibility and to access their money through the handy Best Start Foods Pre-Paid Card providing a dignified way to spend their payment on healthier foods to enjoy with their growing family.

“Edinburgh Community Food plays a key role in supporting & nourishing futures for expecting mothers and their children.

“We are determined to use every creative way possible to support their access to nourishing food during the first 2001 days, which are crucial for every child’s growth and development.”