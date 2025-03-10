Welsh Government
57 Welsh buildings set for new lease of life
A new community hub with post office and shop in Dryslwyn, significant improvements to Fairwater RFC in Cardiff, and a former primary school in Cribyn, Ceredigion, are among an additional 57 community projects sharing a new £4.8m Welsh Government funding.
The funding from the Welsh Government's Communities Facilities Programme helps community groups across Wales to purchase and improve premises to create spaces that bring people together to connect, learn new skills, and access essential services.
In Dryslwyn, Carmarthenshire, funding will help establish a purpose-built community hub incorporating vital local services including a shop and post office. Fairwater RFC will receive £300,000 to redevelop their current building, creating more community space and improving facilities including insulation and heating. In Ceredigion, £195,000 will help restore the former Cribyn primary school to its role as a vital community hub after standing largely unused for 15 years.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice announced the investment during a visit to Media Academy Cymru (MAC) in Cardiff. MAC, which itself secured £300,000 in a previous round of funding in October 2024 to purchase their current building. MAC provides vital training and opportunities for Cardiff communities, particularly supporting those facing barriers to education and employment. Their premises serves as a free-to-use community space, helping over 6,000 people annually, including more than 300 families in crisis.
Chief Executive of Media Academy Cymru, Nick Corrigan, said:
The Welsh Government's investment, through the Community Facilities Programme, is an investment in supporting people in communities where underused buildings can be at the centre of social justice and rejuvenation. Having the support of this grant means that the building, which is easily accessible for people across the city, can offer space and support for people with barriers to achieving their potential. We are particularly delighted that through the awarding of this grant we have been able to purchase a previously empty office space and turn it into a thriving community hub used by many thousands.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
Media Academy Cymru shows the real impact of Community Facilities Programme funding. Every community deserves spaces where people can gather, learn and support each other. These aren't just building improvements – they're investments in community spirit, local opportunities and bringing people together. I'm continuously inspired by the passion and dedication of volunteers and organisations who turn these ideas into reality.
Since 2015, the Welsh Government's Community facilities Programme has helped create or protect more than 500 community spaces across Wales, with total investment now reaching nearly £68m.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/57-welsh-buildings-set-new-lease-life
