5G and fixed infrastructure gets a boost: DCIA winners

Eight winning projects will receive a share from the £4 million Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator (DCIA) to explore how digital software can help simplify local authority processes when telecoms operators request access to publicly-owned buildings and curbside infrastructure.

Aiming to tackle the densification challenge for the rollout of 5G (small cells deployed in greater numbers than 4G rollout), DCIA was established to explore the possibility of increasing the visibility and viability of using street furniture at a local level for accelerating mobile deployment.

In response, the government will invest in piloting the latest innovations in digital asset management platforms. This software will enable local councils to more easily share data mobile companies need to accelerate their roll out plans and deliver the revolutionary benefits of 4G and 5G to people and businesses.

The project means communities in 44 local authority areas can expect to benefit and if successful, the technology could be rolled out to local authorities across the UK. The project winners are based across England and Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross in Scotland, as well as Tyneside, Sunderland, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Somerset, Dorset and several other areas across England.

Launched last September, the DCIA project collaborates closely with other government programmes, such as the National Underground Asset Register, to ensure alignment of data models and coordination of stakeholder engagement. DCMS and the Department for Transport were jointly given £7m to fund the DCIA programme as part of HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund.

