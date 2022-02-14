techUK
|Printable version
5G and fixed infrastructure gets a boost: DCIA winners
Eight winning projects will receive a share from the £4 million Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator (DCIA) to explore how digital software can help simplify local authority processes when telecoms operators request access to publicly-owned buildings and curbside infrastructure.
Aiming to tackle the densification challenge for the rollout of 5G (small cells deployed in greater numbers than 4G rollout), DCIA was established to explore the possibility of increasing the visibility and viability of using street furniture at a local level for accelerating mobile deployment.
In response, the government will invest in piloting the latest innovations in digital asset management platforms. This software will enable local councils to more easily share data mobile companies need to accelerate their roll out plans and deliver the revolutionary benefits of 4G and 5G to people and businesses.
The project means communities in 44 local authority areas can expect to benefit and if successful, the technology could be rolled out to local authorities across the UK. The project winners are based across England and Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross in Scotland, as well as Tyneside, Sunderland, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Somerset, Dorset and several other areas across England.
Launched last September, the DCIA project collaborates closely with other government programmes, such as the National Underground Asset Register, to ensure alignment of data models and coordination of stakeholder engagement. DCMS and the Department for Transport were jointly given £7m to fund the DCIA programme as part of HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund.
You can see the full list of winners here.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/5g-and-fixed-infrastructure-gets-a-boost-dcia-winners.html
Latest News from
techUK
National Data Strategy Forum – Workplan 2022 Update14/02/2022 16:25:00
Report of the discussion and insights from the National Data Strategy Forum Workplan 2022 Update webinar on Tuesday 8 February 2022.
Home Office backs Digital ID for Right to Work, Rent & DBS Checks from April 202211/02/2022 16:25:00
2022 has got off to a great start for everyone involved in Digital ID in the UK.
Joint advisory highlights increased globalised threat of ransomware11/02/2022 11:25:00
The NCSC and international partners observe an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations.
What could the future of the UK’s mobile market look like?10/02/2022 16:25:00
The headline picked up in Ofcom’s discussion documents on the future of mobile markets and spectrum was that the UK regulator seems open to the idea of idea of mobile operator mergers, as Ofcom it is now “clarifying our position on mobile consolidation”.
Bridging the digital divide: we need a smarter approach to data literacy and skills09/02/2022 15:25:00
Chris Greenwood, UK Director for NetApp, a leading Cloud-led, data management company, looks at how data skills can bridge the digital divide.
UK and South Korea sign an agreement to bolster supply chains09/02/2022 14:20:00
On 7 February, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan hosted the inaugural UK-South Korea FTA Committee in London and met her Korean counterpart, Yeo Han-koo, to discuss increased trade and collaboration in key areas such as digital, the environment and supporting small business.
techUK supports Safer Internet Day 202208/02/2022 15:20:00
techUK is pleased to support #SaferInternetDay2022 which is celebrating with the theme ‘All fun and games? Exploring respect and relationships online’
What would it mean to truly level up people’s skills across the UK?08/02/2022 11:25:00
Thoughts from techUK on the Government’s Levelling Up White Paper which sets out a plan to grow jobs, employment, & well-being.