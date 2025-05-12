Welsh Government
£5m to make playgrounds and play areas fun-tastic
Children’s playgrounds and play spaces across Wales are to be improved so youngsters have better opportunities to play within their local communities.
The Welsh Government is providing an extra £5m to local authorities to purchase items to improve the quality of play spaces, refurbish playgrounds and support the creation of inclusive and accessible play spaces.
Playing positively impacts children and families and is vital in a child’s development, helping them to build their confidence, resilience and self-esteem.
When considering their proposals, local authorities are being asked to gather the views of people including children and their families on play provision in their area; consider play opportunities that are inclusive and encourage all children to play and meet together, and improve access and safety.
Minister for Children, Dawn Bowden visited the refurbished Williams Field Lane playground in Monmouth where she met parents and children who benefit from the facilities.
Funding from the Active Travel Fund has been used to enhance the playground through the Williams Field Lane active travel scheme. This has seen a mixture of planting, natural eco-friendly play areas, equipment such as swings and a host of eco-friendly equipment for children's development like hedgehog houses put in place.
The play area is also used as a Forest School and for ecological work by Overmonnow Primary School, with the Active Travel network providing safe access.
A parent whose child goes to Overmonnow Primary School, recently said:
We use the park every day after school, it is lovely to let the children play together and decompress after the school day.
Another parent recently said:
The park is nice, especially if we are slightly early, then we can use it. Also, at the end of the school day the park is nice to stop off at.
Minister for Children, Dawn Bowden recently said:
We want a Wales where all children feel physically, mentally, and emotionally healthy and can access their right to play.
Playgrounds, such as Williams Field Lane playground, are fantastic places for children to play, make friends and enjoy themselves.
This month we celebrate National Children’s Day. This funding will improve children’s experiences and help them build confidence and develop their skills.
We will continue to work with local authorities and partners to support our ambitions in improving opportunities to play and promote the benefits of play for children’s wellbeing.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant recently said:
By working closely with local authorities, we’re helping to ensure children in Wales have access to safe and engaging places to play, particularly in areas where families may face additional challenges.
Our £5m investment in these vital community assets is more than just improving playgrounds. It’s about investing in our children's development and wellbeing – and building stronger, better-connected communities across Wales.
This funding was secured through the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.
